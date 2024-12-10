Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Perfekte Gelegenheit! Krypto-Boom mit dieser Aktie voll ausnutzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.12.2024 15:06 Uhr
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CP Brands Group: Thomas Pink Acquired by Icon Luxury Group and CP Brands to Expand Global Presence

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas Pink, the renowned British luxury clothing brand, has been acquired by Icon Luxury Group and CP Brands Group headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1984, Thomas Pink has been synonymous with timeless elegance and is the gold standard in British premium shirts and tailored clothing. Building on the strong global brand awareness established over decades by Thomas Pink Limited and its former parent, LVMH, this new joint partnership aims to usher in a bold new chapter for the Thomas Pink brand, expanding its footprint while staying true to its British roots and legacy of excellence.

Thomas Pink Grand Store Opening on Jermyn Street in London.

"Thomas Pink is a symbol of British sophistication and craftsmanship," said Eli Yedid, CEO of CP Brands Group. "We are excited to welcome the brand into our portfolio. Our vision is to build on its heritage through key licensing agreements with best in class companies across categories spanning fragrances, eyewear and more. Through strategic agreements, we are bringing the brand back to key regions, including the UK, Europe, the United States, Asia, the Middle East, and Mexico."

Joseph Edery, Managing Director of Icon Luxury Group continued, "Thomas Pink represents a unique blend of tradition and modern sensibility. We look forward to elevating its presence on the world stage while staying true to its legacy. With a focus on blending timeless craftsmanship and contemporary luxury, the Thomas Pink brand is poised to redefine modern British style for a global audience."

As part of its growth strategy, the joint venture plans significant retail expansion in core markets. Working in the UK with renowned British shirt maker Richard Gibson and menswear Industry veteran Nick Preston, Thomas Pink will broaden its UK presence beyond its flagship Jermyn Street store in London in the first half of 2025. Additional openings are planned in select markets across the Middle East and Asia.

For more information, please contact Nicole Colasanto at PR@cpbrandsgroup.com

Thomas Pink Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2576973/Brummell_December_website2_50.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2576972/Thomas_Pink_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/thomas-pink-acquired-by-icon-luxury-group-and-cp-brands-to-expand-global-presence-302326894.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.