The Hashgraph Association: The Hashgraph Group Announces Partnership with SettleMint to Drive Enterprise Blockchain Globally

The partnership includes an investment from THG, fueling product expansion and market reach for the blockchain transformation leader

LEUVEN, Belgium, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SettleMint, the blockchain transformation company, and The Hashgraph Group (THG) , a Swiss-based international business, venture capital, and technology company that operates exclusively within the Hedera ecosystem, have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating the impact of blockchain across industries. This partnership includes a strategic investment by THG in SettleMint, underscoring its commitment to advancing the capabilities and adoption of blockchain technology at global scale.

THG's investment will fortify SettleMint's position in the market and support its mission to make blockchain and distributed ledger technologies (DLT) accessible for organizations worldwide. This investment also showcases SettleMint's momentum and the significant backing it has secured to drive blockchain transformation in diverse sectors.

Stefan Deiss, Founder and CEO of The Hashgraph Group stated, "We're excited to have invested in and partnered with SettleMint to enable enterprises globally to easily build and rapidly integrate Hedera-powered applications within their organizations through a seamless end-to-end blockchain transformation platform. Our strategy aims to grow the DLT ecosystem globally by building enterprise-grade solutions with visionary technology companies such as SettleMint that empower enterprises and governments to securely and efficiently integrate Web3 solutions."

The strategic investment and partnership will integrate SettleMint's Blockchain Transformation Platform with THG's Hashgraph for Enterprise (H4E) product suite, enabling businesses to benefit from enterprise-grade solutions built on the Hedera DLT network, which is well-known for its efficiency, security, and scalability. This combined offering aims to redefine and revolutionize the way organizations build and deploy Web3 applications by simplifying the implementation processes, enhancing operational speed, and moving to production within just weeks rather than months.

"The support of a key player like The Hashgraph Group is a powerful testament to SettleMint's potential and strategic value in the blockchain ecosystem," said Matthew Van Niekerk, CEO and Co-Founder of SettleMint. "We are leveraging this investment to accelerate the deployment of cutting-edge blockchain solutions on Hedera that meet real-world challenges, especially in critical areas like finance, supply chain traceability, sustainability, and data integrity."

Beyond the capital investment, this partnership establishes a powerful collaborative framework designed to harness the strengths of both companies in bringing transformative blockchain solutions to the market. SettleMint will integrate Hedera DLT modules into its platform, enabling both teams to jointly identify, commercialize, and support enterprise clients across the Web3 ecosystem.

This strategic collaboration will fuel SettleMint's product expansion, specifically enhancing Hedera network integrations and scaling global operations to support SettleMint's accelerated growth. This alliance enables closer alignment of SettleMint's product roadmap with THG's ecosystem objectives and H4E product suite integration, with a dedicated product specialist working alongside THG's business development team to maximize synergies, market productization, and the commercialization of Hedera-powered solutions for enterprises.

"THG's investment is not only financial; it represents a strategic long-term commitment to jointly advancing blockchain capabilities in areas where they can have the biggest impact. This partnership adds depth to SettleMint's value proposition, showing how we are partnering with key industry players to push the boundaries of blockchain/DLT transformation," added Adam Popat, CFO at SettleMint.

About SettleMint

SettleMint, the Blockchain Transformation Company, bridges the gap between people, processes, and technology. In doing so, SettleMint accelerates the realization of blockchain's potential and its practical application within enterprises and the public sector. Our platform empowers organizations to build and deploy blockchain solutions that address real-world business challenges. Going beyond just the technology; SettleMint provides the tools, knowledge, methodologies and support that organizations need to succeed in their Blockchain Transformation journey. This holistic approach ensures that every initiative aligns with strategic objectives, helping drive significant value creation in today's digital economy. Visit www.settlemint.com to learn more.

About The Hashgraph Group

The Hashgraph Group is a Swiss-based international business, venture capital, and technology company that operates exclusively within the Hedera ecosystem, specialized in venture building programs and strategic investments aimed at enabling entrepreneurs, enterprises, and governments to adapt and compete in the Web3 economy. THG brings specialist expertise in design, development, and deployment of enterprise-grade solutions and decentralized applications on Hedera through its team of qualified professionals and Hedera-certified engineers.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-hashgraph-group-announces-partnership-with-settlemint-to-drive-enterprise-blockchain-globally-302327514.html