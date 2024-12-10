ShipStation, a leading shipping software from Auctane, has announced an expanded relationship with Adobe Commerce to provide global shipping options for retailers. The partnership is an extension of ShipStation's longstanding history of collaboration with Adobe Commerce and underscores its commitment to helping online businesses become more efficient.

ShipStation's order management and shipping capabilities will now be available to Adobe Commerce retailers. By connecting their Adobe Commerce storefronts to ShipStation, retailers can:

Compare shipping options, print shipping labels, automate workflows, manage orders, and streamline order fulfillment.

Consolidate orders across various selling channels to a single, user-friendly platform, offering Adobe Commerce retailers with complex business models real-time updates, valuable insights, and a command center for all things shipping.

Use ShipStation's customization features to ensure efficient shipping operations at every stage of growth.

Adobe Commerce retailers can also unlock a range of advanced shipping features through the ShipStation extension. These include the ability to offer diverse in-cart delivery options (free, flat-rate, and live-rate) directly within their online storefronts and transparent shipping cost calculations.

"Shipping is crucial for retailers it affects customer satisfaction, cost control, and overall efficiency," said Michael Haswell VP of Strategic Partnerships at Auctane. "By working closer together with Adobe Commerce, retailers can streamline their shipping processes, save time, and deliver flexible shipping experiences for their customers."

"Retailers are having to quickly scale their business operations to keep up with record ecommerce growth," said Jason Knell, Sr. Director, Content Commerce Partners at Adobe. "Our collaboration with ShipStation provides retailers with innovative shipping solutions so they can meet customers' demands in today's competitive ecommerce landscape."

To start selling and shipping with ShipStation on Adobe Commerce, click here.

About ShipStation

Every day, tens of thousands of ecommerce businesses rely on ShipStation to solve the day-to-day challenges of importing orders and processing shipments. Since 2011, ShipStation's online shipping solution has helped businesses scale and deliver exceptional customer experiences -- wherever they sell and however they ship. The multi-channel and multi-carrier platform offers over 400 integrations and partnerships with leading shopping carts, marketplaces, carriers, and fulfillment services, including USPS, UPS, FedEx, Amazon, Shopify, and BigCommerce. ShipStation is a member of the Auctane family of companies and is headquartered in Austin, Texas in the United States, with offices in London, Madrid, Sydney and Zielona Góra. For more information, visit https://www.shipstation.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241210114656/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

media@auctane.com

512-806-0297