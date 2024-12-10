Cyara, the leading AI-powered Customer Experience (CX) Transformation Platform provider, today announced the launch of DART AI, its new AI framework focusing on purposeful innovation and customer value, along with Cyara AI Trust, a suite of testing modules, specifically designed to enable organizations optimize bot development, avoid unnecessary LLM (large-language models)-related risks, and deploy reliable bots with confidence.

Together, these innovative solutions will empower businesses to enhance customer interactions and deliver exceptional experiences.

The DART AI framework is the cornerstone of Cyara's product development, helping to maintain a laser focus on applying AI technology across its platform, driving efforts across four critical areas: Defining goals and intents, Analyzing test cases, Refining outputs, and Targeting next actions. This structured approach will ensure that businesses can effectively manage their AI initiatives, empowering them to improve their customer experiences and drive operational efficiency.

Building on this framework, Cyara AI Trust is a premium suite of modules specifically designed to mitigate the risks associated with LLM-powered AI chatbots. With the increasing reliance on AI for customer interactions, ensuring the trustworthiness and reliability of these systems is paramount. Cyara AI Trust will provide businesses with the tools necessary to validate and verify the performance of their AI bots, ensuring they meet the highest standards of accuracy and reliability.

As the first module in the AI Trust suite, FactCheck empowers businesses to enhance customer interactions by validating the accuracy of their AI-driven chatbots, ensuring correct answers, and minimizing hallucinations. FactCheck, and subsequent AI Trust modules, will help close the "trust gap" in chatbot deployment and improve overall performance metrics.

The Cyara AI Trust testing suite has earned industry recognition for delivering a first-to-market solution that helps CX teams accelerate and optimize their conversational AI investments. In 2024, the platform was honored with two prestigious awards: the Best of Enterprise Connect award for Most Innovative Use of AI and an International Customer Experience Award for Best Use of AI.

Kenway Consulting has been Cyara's trusted partner for the deployment of AI Trust products with leading Fortune 50 companies. Kenway's deep GenAI expertise has helped ensure that AI Trust FactCheck became indispensable for identifying inconsistencies and inaccuracies in GenAI-based applications. "Cyara FactCheck's speed and precision have significantly enhanced the reliability and performance of AI systems," said Sean Rabago, Service Capabilities Lead at Kenway Consulting. "We highly recommend Cyara to any organization aiming to elevate their AI assurance capabilities."

Commenting on the launch, Rishi Rana, CEO of Cyara, said, "The introduction of the DART AI framework along with AI Trust and FactCheck marks a significant milestone in Cyara's commitment to Generative AI excellence. These offerings are designed to empower businesses to achieve their CX goals with confidence and precision. We believe that by providing organizations with the right tools, we can help them navigate the complexities of AI technology and deliver exceptional customer experiences."

