Corlytics, a leading global RegTech consolidator, has today launched Compliance Corylated, a compliance and regulatory risk news and analysis service providing exclusives, investigations, and data-driven insights. The launch builds on its considerable global expansion in the last 12 months.

The editorially independent platform, powered by Corlytics data, will be headed up by industry-leading journalists Lindsey Rogerson and Rachel Wolcott. Compliance Corylated will be the definitive, trusted source of financial and ESG compliance intelligence. Its launch represents a big step in the RegTech firm's growth.

Momentous growth from Corlytics

The launch of the news platform highlights Corlytics' consistent growth and cements its position as an industry leader and source of sought-after compliance insight. Following a significant investment from private equity group Verdane earlier this year, Corlytics continues its ambitious growth trajectory with several acquisitions in the last 12 months, including Deloitte's RegTech platform in May, Clausematch, and ING's SPARQ in 2023. The move also follows a significant geographic expansion into the United States as well as the bolstering of the firm's senior leadership team with appointments including Dr Oisin Boydell as Chief Data Officer, Steve Barnes as Group Chief Technology Officer and Graham Howell as Chief Financial Officer.

Data-led insight and analysis

The platform launches as the new trusted source of compliance intelligence, built on industry-leading and industry-defining insight. Compliance Corylated goes beyond reporting news, delving deeper into important developments and regulatory issues affecting the industry. It delivers actionable insights, allowing firms to put regulatory compliance work into context while sharing best practice from other sectors. As such, readers will be forearmed and forewarned of major regulatory changes.

Led by Co-Founding Editors Lindsey Rogerson and Rachel Wolcott, the Compliance Corylated leadership team have exceptional journalistic and investigative expertise. They are widely recognised as two of the leading journalists in the financial and ESG compliance world. Both join from the Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence team where they were senior editors.

John Byrne, Corlytics CEO, commented, "Launching Compliance Corylated shows not just our continued growth and ambition but the sheer wealth of expertise we attract. Our mission has always been to help simplify regulatory compliance into actionable steps for firms. Rachel and Lindsey are recognised as two of the leading financial and ESG compliance journalists in the industry and are a huge asset to this new venture. Our relationship means that verified data and industry-leading analytics will be a differentiating feature of the Compliance Corylated site."

