Inspired by Recent NAR Changes, The CE Shop Offers Free Instructional Video, "Demonstrating Your Unique Value Proposition," Inside to Help Real Estate Agents Show Their Value to Sellers

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2024 / The CE Shop is offering here a free learning resource from their new, bite-sized professional development course, "Seller Commission Conversations." The course, designed to help agents better navigate questions from sellers about compensation, is part of a larger, 18-course series included in the "Mastering Real Estate Representation" package.

Plucked straight out of their course, " Seller Commission Conversations ," the free video resource is designed to help agents enhance interactions with current and potential seller clients. This course includes a strong emphasis on the importance of timing the agent-seller commission conversation just right and offers agents communication strategies to help them with that interaction.

Featuring a variety of practical examples, including a list of trial close questions a real estate agent can use in real-world situations, the video emphasizes the importance of agents showing their unique value to potential seller clients before diving into the commission conversation. The video also offers helpful analogies to ensure agents quickly grasp key techniques and includes detailed talking points to help agents guide the commission conversation, along with insights on when and how to introduce them.

At the crux of this course-and the entire " Mastering Real Estate Representation " package-is a singular skill all real estate professionals need to thrive in a dynamic industry: effective communication. Inspired by the National Association of REALTORS® updates to representation agreements, The CE Shop recognized that agents would need updated communication strategies and fresh inspiration.

"The NAR changes threw us all for a loop. We knew they were changing the game," said Sara Harjo, Director of Curriculum Development at Career Certified. "Communication has always been an essential skill for real estate agents to learn, and something we've always emphasized in our courses. But these changes meant a fresh approach to client interactions, something experienced agents can always use a refresher on and through which newer agents need guidance. That's when it clicked: a course that not only covers NAR updates but also focuses on the essentials, especially communication."

The full course is loaded with a series of interactive slides and scripted communications, with a strong emphasis on timing the conversation effectively. It dives into compensation models, service options, and common seller suggestions and suggested responses-all of which can help real estate agents navigate the commission conversation with ease. Designed to accommodate a variety of different learners, the course includes a mix of instructional materials, including interactive simulations, video resources, text-based slides, check-your-understanding questions, and more.

Real estate professionals can sign up for the full "Mastering Real Estate Representation" package or any one of the bite-sized courses at TheCEShop.com and start boosting their communication skills today.

About The CE Shop

The CE Shop is the leading provider of real estate education with online mortgage, real estate, home inspection, appraisal, and professional development courses available throughout the United States. The CE Shop produces quality education for professionals across the nation, whether they're veterans in their industry or looking to launch a new career. We believe the right education can truly make a difference. Visit TheCEShop.com to learn more.

