ACCESSWIRE
10.12.2024 15:14 Uhr
TaxConnex, LLC: TaxConnex Redefines the Sales Tax Management Category Through UPSOURCING and the Launch of New Product Lines

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2024 / TaxConnex®, a leading provider of technology-enabled sales tax solutions, is paving the way in a new category of sales tax management services - UPSOURCING. Building on its strong foundation of sales tax advisory services and managed sales and use tax filing and remittance services, TaxConnex has introduced two powerful new solutions into its portfolio:

  • Sales Tax Calculation Software: Designed to simplify the process of calculating the proper sales tax, this software integrates seamlessly with a variety of business systems and shopping carts to provide precise, real-time calculations, reducing errors and ensuring compliance.

  • Exemption Certificate Management: A managed service leveraging software and human oversight to help gather, validate, and maintain exemption certificates.

"Upsourcing is different than outsourcing. We are improving on what our competitors are doing and providing a higher level of service and sales tax management," said Robert Dumas, Managing Partner and CEO at TaxConnex. "With the increasing complexity of sales, use and telecom tax compliance, our expanded offerings are designed to provide businesses with the solutions, oversight and expertise they can't get from other outsourced providers."

In conjunction with the introduction of these new product lines, TaxConnex is also launching a newly redesigned website, offering businesses a seamless and comprehensive resource for managing complex sales and use tax obligations. The revamped website, now live at https://www.taxconnex.com, highlights TaxConnex's expanded suite of services, making it a true one-stop shop for sales tax compliance.

TaxConnex remains dedicated to providing unparalleled service and solutions to businesses with an expansive nationwide footprint. With the launch of the updated website and the introduction of these new products, TaxConnex is poised to further solidify its position as a trusted partner in sales and use tax compliance and conquer the chaos of sales and use tax management for all their clients.

Contact Information

Dana Glaze
Director, Marketing
dana.glaze@taxconnex.com

Source: TaxConnex, LLC



