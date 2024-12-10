Skin and Laser Dermatology Center: Dr. Amir Bajoghli and Team Publish New Case Study on Aquagenic Urticaria in BMJ Journals

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2024 / Dr. Amir Bajoghli and his colleagues have recently published an insightful case study in BMJ Journals, titled "Aquagenic Urticaria in an Adolescent: Differential Diagnosis and Management." The study examines a rare case of aquagenic urticaria and underscores the importance of accurate diagnosis and effective management strategies for this unusual condition.

Aquagenic urticaria is a rare form of chronic-inducible urticaria, triggered by direct contact with water. Unlike typical urticaria, aquagenic urticaria is characterized by small, raised wheals that appear with a distinctive red halo. This condition can often be challenging to diagnose due to its unusual trigger and varied presentations, leading to potential delays in treatment. The case study presented by Dr. Bajoghli and his team highlights an adolescent male patient with aquagenic urticaria, bringing attention to the complexities involved in diagnosing and managing this rare disorder.

"We are pleased to share our findings with the medical community, as aquagenic urticaria remains a rare and often misunderstood condition," said Dr. Amir Bajoghli. "Our goal is to enhance awareness and understanding of this unique form of urticaria, which can significantly impact quality of life for those affected. Accurate diagnosis and effective management are essential for providing patients with relief."

Dr. Amir Bajoghli and his co-authors, Ecem Parlak and senior author Dr. Mehdi Bajoghli, emphasize the role of differential diagnosis in distinguishing aquagenic urticaria from other forms of urticaria. The study also outlines potential management approaches for healthcare professionals, offering a valuable resource for clinicians who may encounter similar cases in their practice.

For more details, the full publication can be accessed through BMJ Journals. For inquiries or additional information on aquagenic urticaria and other dermatological conditions, please contact Dr. Bajoghli at Skin & Laser Dermatology Center.

About Skin & Laser Dermatology Center

Skin & Laser Dermatology Center is a premier medical and cosmetic dermatology practice with locations in McLean and Woodbridge, Virginia. Led by Dr. Amir Bajoghli, the center offers a comprehensive range of services, including treatments for skin conditions such as acne, eczema, and rosacea, as well as cosmetic procedures for brown spots, wrinkles, and facial rejuvenation. The practice is dedicated to providing the highest standard of care, utilizing the latest technologies and techniques in the field of dermatology.

