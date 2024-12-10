Sedona Verde Valley Joins ARMLS as a Shareholder Association

Partnership aims to strengthen the Arizona real estate market

The Sedona Verde Valley Association of REALTORS® (SVVAR) Board has carefully considered member input and made the decision to join the Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service (ARMLS®) as a shareholder to deliver the next generation of MLS services. This move will provide all MLS subscribers with access to a connected system, an expanded statewide dataset, and enhanced customer support.

Both SVVAR and ARMLS are committed to ensuring a thoughtful, well-planned transition that prioritizes the needs of subscribers. Sedona MLS subscribers will gain access to a suite of new tools as they join the ARMLS system.

"Joining ARMLS ensures our brokers, agents and community benefit from the latest MLS services and technology." said Wyndie Whitney, SVVAR President.

Matt Consalvo remarked "the network effects of increased cooperation and efficiency are something MLSs must focus on in our new world. Working together can move mountains; we are thrilled to welcome SVVAR as a shareholder."

A roadmap of the system changes will be published soon. To learn more about ARMLS services, visit: https://armls.com/subscription.

About SVVAR

The Sedona Verde Valley Association of REALTORS® (SVVAR) has been serving the Sedona and Verde Valley since 1972. Providing MLS, professional development, outreach, networking, education and community involvement.

About ARMLS

Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service (ARMLS®) is the largest MLS in Arizona, providing MLS and other core services for MLS subscribers. ARMLS provides technology solutions, support and training for 40,000 real estate agents. For more information, visit ARMLS.com.

Source: ARMLS

View the original press release on accesswire.com