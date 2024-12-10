Dr. Sindhu Srinivas Joins Ankle & Foot Centers of America

A fellowship-trained ankle and foot surgeon and expert in lower-limb salvage, Srinivas will provide a comprehensive range of podiatric services and support the practice's treatment of complex lower extremity conditions.

Ankle & Foot Centers of America announces that Dr. Sindhu Srinivas, a podiatrist, fellowship-trained ankle and foot surgeon and specialist in lower-limb salvage, has joined its physician team.

Ankle & Foot Centers of America is one of the nation's leading podiatry groups, founded in the Atlanta area in 1982 and with 40 locations across Georgia. Its team of more than 40 board-certified, highly skilled foot and ankle surgeons provide services ranging from standard and minimally invasive bunion surgery to advanced vascular care for diabetes patients.

Srinivas comes to Ankle & Foot Centers of America from the Atlanta VA Medical Center, where she completed a fellowship in limb salvage in close collaboration with collaborated closely with Emory University's Morehouse School of Medicine's Vascular Surgery and Podiatric Medicine departments.

Srinivas holds a master's degree in physiology and biophysics from Georgetown University and was chief resident at Geisinger Community Medical Center. She is actively involved in the field of podiatry through her work with national organizations, including the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) and the American Board of Podiatric Medicine, and has contributed to several research initiatives.

She will practice primarily at Ankle & Foot Centers of America's locations in Calhoun and Cartersville, Georgia, and will provide a wide variety of services, from routine podiatric care to advanced surgical interventions. With her expertise in limb salvage, reconstructive surgery, and vascular interventions, Srinivas will play a significant role in expanding the practice's ability to treat complex lower extremity conditions.

"I am committed to providing comprehensive care for patients with foot and ankle conditions," Srinivas said. "With a focus on both preventive and corrective treatments, I strive to improve mobility, alleviate pain, and enhance overall quality of life. Utilizing the latest advancements in podiatric medicine, I offer personalized care plans tailored to each patient's unique needs, ensuring they receive the highest standard of care in a compassionate and professional environment."

The addition of Dr. Srinivas to the Ankle & Foot Centers of America team emphasizes the company's continued commitment to expanding its specialized service offerings and improving access to advanced care.

"We're excited to welcome Dr. Srinivas to our team," said Leah Johnson, spokesperson for Ankle & Foot Centers of America. "Her specialized training in limb salvage and reconstructive surgery will allow us to offer a wider range of treatment options and ensure we're meeting the needs of patients with the most challenging podiatric conditions. Dr. Srinivas's expertise will strengthen our mission to provide comprehensive, high-quality care across all levels of foot and ankle health."

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit Ankle and Foot Centers of America or call the Calhoun and Cartersville office locations directly.

About Ankle & Foot Centers of America

With a mission to provide the highest quality foot and ankle care, Ankle & Foot Centers of America is recognized as one of the nation's top podiatry groups. Our specialists are dedicated to advancing the field through research and innovative treatment solutions.?Founded in Atlanta over 30 years ago, Ankle & Foot Centers of America provides patients with top-tier service and support through best-in-class technology and processes, so that physicians can optimize patient outcomes and satisfaction.

