Unity Environmental University Distance Education Announces Student Tuition Freeze Through 2030

For the sixth year in a row, Unity Environmental University Distance Education announced it will not raise tuition, and is committing to another six years of flat tuition through 2030, reflecting the institution's dedication to keeping education affordable to all students.

The Pineland Campus of Unity Environmental University

"Real educational equity requires real change from within. For too long, too many people have been shut out of the higher education experience. They simply could not put their lives on hold to move across the country, be required to live in residence halls, and enjoy all the trappings of a traditional college experience. But what if a university could offer a quality education that fits into your life, not the other way around? We've recognized this need and made systematic changes to our model to keep costs low and put students first," said President, Dr. Melik Peter Khoury. "Now, our learners choose how and where they will learn with us. This flexibility has opened the door to those who have been historically disenfranchised from an environmental-science based degree, providing them with the opportunity to unlock their potential."

Unity has grown to more than 9,100 students, and those learners are more diverse than ever. As Unity reaches a wider audience, the university's average self-disclosed diverse student population is up from a 50-year average of 8% to nearly 25%. The average student age has also grown, from 21 to 29 years old, as more place-bound learners discover their path to an environmental-based education.

The University is also investing in continuous improvements to the student experience. Over the past two years, Distance Education has worked to increase investments in that area specifically.

Student Success Investments:

Unlimited Mental Health Counseling

Increased Tutoring Hours

Grammarly AI Writing Tool

New Communication and Math Resource Hubs

Free Hands-On Chemistry Lab Kits for Place-bound Students

New Academic Programs

This year Unity has added several new degree options, including Bachelor of Science (BS) degrees in Regenerative Hotel Management, Agroforestry, Sustainable Destination Management, Regenerative Agriculture, and Food Business and Culinary Entrepreneurship. The university also launched a programs in Environmental Engineering and Environmental Process Engineering.

At the graduate level, Unity added a Master of Professional Science (MPS) program in Climate Change Adaptation and Resilience and exciting new Sustainable Master of Business Administration (SMBA) programs in Parks and Outdoor Recreation and Tourism and Hospitality. The university is also offering Master of Science (MS) degrees for the first time in a variety of fields, including Environmental Data Analytics, One Health, and Carbon Ecology and Management.

"We look forward to the ongoing development of a dynamic range of new, cutting-edge programs that will launch Unity Distance Education students into careers within a variety of green economy sectors," said Executive Vice President of Distance Education Dr. Jennifer Cartier. "We're committed to providing flexible and affordable pathways for learners."

