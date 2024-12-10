Kueski Welcomes Andreas Waldmann as Chief Marketing Officer

Fintech and Banking Leader Brings 20 Years of Expertise to Drive Growth and Innovation at Kueski

Kueski , the leading buy now, pay later (BNPL) and consumer lender in Latin America, today announced the appointment of Andreas Waldmann as the company's Chief Marketing Officer. With more than 20 years of experience leading strategy, product, e-commerce, marketing and revenue management at a global level, Waldmann will head Kueski's marketing strategy to solidify the company as the favorite way to pay in Mexico.

"Andreas has an extensive background that will help Kueski expand its reach and strengthen its product ecosystem, furthering our mission to improve the financial lives of Mexicans," said Adalberto Flores, co-founder and CEO of Kueski. "We are committed to building a team of exceptional talent and Andreas's addition will be key to continuing to drive our growth."

In this role, Waldmann will lead strategic marketing initiatives, strengthening Kueski's market leadership and ensuring value propositions are clear and appealing to customers. He will focus on ensuring a singular brand identity across all channels, utilizing his deep understanding of the Mexican market to develop effective strategies that enable more consumers to use Kueski's products. Prior to joining Kueski, Waldmann held leadership roles at companies such as Citibanamex, Volaris and Clara.

"Being part of Kueski means contributing to redefining financial services in Mexico," said Waldmann. "With innovative solutions, Kueski is empowering millions of Mexicans and generating positive change for businesses. I am excited to apply my experience and enthusiasm to strengthen Kueski's position as a leader in the industry."

The addition of Waldmann is another testament to Kueski's incredible momentum. This year, Kueski reached over 20 million loans disbursed to customers across Mexico. The company also became the first BNPL to team up with Amazon Mexico and added more global brands to its merchant network. Additionally, Kueski launched the in-store version of Kueski Pay, allowing customers to utilize BNPL in physical stores regardless of internet access.

Kueski was also the only Mexican company recognized as one of the World's Top FinTech Companies by CNBC, named one of the five most ethical companies in Mexico by AMITAI, and certified as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality by HRC Equidad MX 2025.

About Kueski

Kueski is the leading buy now, pay later (BNPL) and online consumer credit platform in Latin America, known for its innovative financial services. Its flagship product, Kueski Pay, allows customers to make purchases and pay later, both online and in physical stores. Additionally, the company offers Kueski Cash, a personal loan product. Applying artificial intelligence, Kueski enhances access to financial services at scale. To date, the company has issued more than 20 million loans across Mexico, benefiting individuals and entrepreneurs. Notably, about 30% of Mexico's top e-commerce merchants now offer Kueski Pay as a payment option. Learn more at Kueski's website: https://www.kueskipay.com/

