Georgia Gas Savings: GeorgiaGasSavings.com Announces 2024 Best Natural Gas Providers in Georgia

GeorgiaGasSavings.com, a website for energy shopping and consumer advocacy, has released its latest rankings of natural gas providers in the state of Georgia. These rankings not only use multiple criteria to grade Georgia natural gas providers but they also help consumers find the best natural gas company and rate. This information is especially key during the winter "Light Up" season, when Georgians rely the most on natural gas.

With 25 years of deregulation behind it, the natural gas market in Georgia has matured into a dynamic environment to shop for an energy provider. This makes it vital that consumers stay informed about rates and plans as well as customer experiences with different natural gas providers. And this includes information on basic customer expectations, auto-payment options, and the affordability of available natural gas plans.

For 2024, GeorgiaGasSavings.com is pleased to announce that the best natural gas provider serving the Atlanta Gas & Light (AGL) service area in Georgia is Georgia Natural Gas (GNG). As the largest and most recognizable natural gas company in Georgia , it's no surprise to see GNG at the top of this ranking once again. GNG scored excellently on community involvement, customer communication, and customer experience.

Placing second for the first time in GeorgiaGasSavings.com's ratings was Xoom Energy . Xoom spent almost all of 2024 with rates priced substantially below its competitors as it sought to build its brand in Georgia.

GeorgiaGasSavings.com's third place award goes to Gas South. Gas South continued making huge strides in building its brand with continued strong customer reviews and a best-in-market willingness to get its customers' gas turned on. Both qualities illustrate this company's strong commitment to the most important part of being a natural gas provider in Georgia.

Rounding out the top 5 natural gas providers in Georgia were SCANA and Constellation. SCANA, a familiar name in Georgia, held steady with good reviews and customer communication. Constellation stood out with a number of unique plan offerings that bundled home services together for customers.

Georgia Gas Savings advocates for consumers by evaluating providers in the Georgia natural gas market for features and characteristics that typical energy customers may miss, such as high deposits, variable rates, incentives, "free" plans, and minimum usage plans. These new rankings are designed to help consumers find the best natural gas providers to fit their individual needs, as well as educate customers about potential marketplace pitfalls.

About GeorgiaGasSavings.com



GeorgiaGasSavings.com offers daily updated information about natural gas rates in the Atlanta Gas Light service area. This includes Atlanta, Augusta, Decatur, Savanna, and Alpharetta. Since 2017, Georgia Gas Savings has helped millions of Georgians make better energy choices. Our mission is to help consumers harness the power of information to find, compare, and buy natural gas and energy services from the best providers.

Source: Georgia Gas Savings

View the original press release on accesswire.com