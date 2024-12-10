Curbee Says Mobile Service Re-Engages 92% of Lost Customers With Convenience

Auto dealers who add mobile service to their offerings are winning 92% of lost customers back to their service departments, according to data from Curbee, a company that helps dealers implement mobile service.

Dealer service and parts departments are the leading source of dealer profits, but as vehicles age and are no longer under warranty, dealers face the challenge of keeping customers from straying to third-party shops just as vehicles require more service.

With the average vehicle on the road in the U.S. now more than 12.5 years old, there is significant opportunity for dealers to generate revenue through their service departments. Mobile service is a powerful tool dealers are using to successfully retain and regain customers by meeting them where they are - literally.

"Mobile service represents a significant opportunity for dealers to modernize operations and deepen customer relationships," Curbee CEO Amit Chandarana said. "By prioritizing convenience and meeting customers on their terms - at their home or at the office - the industry can tackle one of its most pressing challenges: bringing lapsed customers back into the fold."

Curbee data illustrates the impact of mobile service:

92% of lapsed customers, customers who hadn't visited their dealers for service in over 18 months, accepted a mobile service appointment when the dealer offered it, showing the power of convenience to win back loyalty.

For vehicles averaging seven years old, 100% of required services were routine maintenance, such as oil changes, tire rotations, and battery checks - perfect for mobile solutions.

Appointments averaged just 55 minutes, minimizing disruption for customers while freeing up service bays for more complex repairs.

Download the findings here .

The Mobile Service Advantage

The rise of mobile service reflects a broader shift in consumer expectations. Today's vehicle owners prioritize convenience, time savings and transparency in their service experiences. By delivering maintenance directly to customers' homes or workplaces, dealerships can re-engage with a key customer base while differentiating themselves in an increasingly competitive market.

The benefits extend beyond customers. Mobile service allows dealerships to:

Improve customer retention, particularly after the warranty period.

Streamline operations by focusing in-dealership resources on high-margin, complex repairs.

Capture additional revenue through upselling opportunities identified during mobile service visits.

"As mobile service gains traction across the U.S., it's poised to redefine the future of dealership operations and customer engagement," Chandarana said. "The time to invest in mobile service is now."

About Curbee

Curbee is the fastest-growing mobile service technology provider. Curbee enables dealerships to offer mobile service with its platform called M.A.R.S. (Mobile and Remote Service). With Curbee M.A.R.S., it's simple: dealerships send the right van to the right job, using the right route with the right parts, at the right time.

Our street credit comes from our in-market experience and best practices. With our software, solutions and success team, dealers can scale mobile service quickly, delivering a game-changing customer experience while driving revenue growth. Our innovative technology supports AI-powered scheduling and analytics, ensuring dealers efficiently "go mobile." Curbee was founded, launched and backed by DVx Ventures, a venture studio with a unique approach to company creation and scaling. For more information, visit www.curbee.com .

