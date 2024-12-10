Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.12.2024
10.12.2024 15:14 Uhr
CoinHub Media: Entrepreneur and Student: How Blake Alma is Balancing Faith, College, and Business

Finanznachrichten News

Blake Alma, 24-year-old entrepreneur and founder of CoinHub Media, shares how faith and leadership shape his journey as a college student.

PENSACOLA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2024 / At 24, Blake Alma has chosen an unconventional path for someone who founded a successful business. As the creator of CoinHub Media, a company specializing in selling collectible coins online, Blake stepped back from his role in daily operations to enroll at Pensacola Christian College last year. This decision reflects his commitment to balancing education, faith, and leadership while continuing to engage with the entrepreneurial world.

"Being a college student and an entrepreneur is an interesting contrast," Blake says. "I'm not the youngest person on campus, nor am I particularly old - it's a unique experience. There are moments when I feel just like a typical college student, and other times when I fully embrace the entrepreneur that people perceive me to be."

Blake's story offers a fresh perspective on how young professionals can pursue higher education without abandoning their business aspirations. Since launching CoinHub at 21, Blake has achieved notable success in the coin collecting market. Now, as a college student, he strives to merge the roles of a learner and leader seamlessly.

"I want to be treated like any other student," Blake explains. "But when it comes to business or real-world experience, I think that's where I truly excel. Some might see me as an excellent leader, others find me intimidating, some see me as goofy - and honestly, I am - and many simply don't care. That's just the reality of being both a student and an entrepreneur."

Blake's college experience is about more than academics. He has taken on a leadership role as the incoming president of his collegian, Delta Chi Delta Knights. Collegians are similar to fraternities and provide opportunities for students to build community and develop skills outside the classroom.

"Next semester, I've been honored to serve as president of my collegian," Blake shared. "This opportunity will further enhance my college experience, which I'm immensely excited about, even as I continue my responsibilities as the CEO of CoinHub."

Blake's decision to enroll in college was guided by his faith. While many might view higher education as an unnecessary step for someone with a thriving business, he sees it as part of a greater purpose.

"Ultimately, I was convinced it was something God wanted me to do," Blake reflects. "I know that might sound cliché to some, but it resonates deeply with me."

Blake's journey exemplifies a unique perspective on success, focusing on personal growth and positively impacting his community. By balancing the challenges of college life with professional responsibilities, he serves as an example for others to pursue unique paths, even if they differ from conventional expectations.

CoinHub Media continues to thrive under the team Blake established, serving collectors with a wide range of rare and valuable coins through live online auctions. Blake remains connected to the business while embracing this new chapter in his life.

For more about Blake Alma's story and the work of CoinHub Media, visit CoinHub Media.

Contact Information

Micah Carter
Executive Coordinator
micah@coinhubmedia.com
513-279-2096

Source: CoinHub Media



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
