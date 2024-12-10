Hygreen Energy Delivers 25MW Electrolyzer System to Largest Hydrogen Project in Shandong

Commissioning of Hygreen's alkaline electrolyzer system is expected to be completed in Q1 of 2025

Hygreen Energy, a global electrolyzer manufacturer and hydrogen technology developer, announces the successful delivery of a 25-Megawatt electrolyzer system to Huadian Weifang Power Generation Co., Ltd. As the largest hydrogen production initiative in the region to date, this electrolyzer delivery milestone marks a significant step in the adoption of electrolyzers for larger-scale hydrogen production projects.

The electrolyzer system from Hygreen Energy is designed to produce 3.6 tons of hydrogen per day with 99.999% purity, integrated alongside robust storage solutions and advanced distribution systems. Each of the five electrolyzer stacks from Hygreen Energy are 5 Megawatts in size, with balance-of-plant systems also designed and manufactured by Hygreen Energy.

Located in Weifang, China, the hydrogen production project is integrated into Huadian Weifang's existing power plant, and serves to reduce renewable energy wastage, enhancing grid resilience, and fostering cost-effective hydrogen adoption in Shandong. The hydrogen produced at this facility will be used for a hydrogen refueling station on-site, as well as mixing with natural gas through pipelines for use by enterprises and residents. Installation and commissioning began as of November 2024, and are set to complete in Q1 of 2025.

The project is the first large-scale hydrogen energy storage demonstration under China's "Hydrogen Into Ten Thousand Homes" initiative. Huadian Weifang Power Generation is part of China Huadian Corporation, one of the largest power generation enterprises in China.

Benny Wang, CEO at Hygreen Energy, highlighted that this project is a significant development in the region's renewable energy transition and implementation of larger electrolyzer systems: "With its 25-megawatt scale, our successful delivery is an important validation to role of electrolyzers in larger-scale hydrogen projects, and showcase Hygreen Energy's proven technology for other projects worldwide."

Hygreen Energy continues to expand its footprint in the hydrogen sector, including a recent contract to supply a 40-megawatt electrolyzer system for another major project in China.

