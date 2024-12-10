Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
10.12.2024 15:14 Uhr
SEE Company: 'See and Believe', Powerful Branding Playbook, Releases in Hardcover Edition

Visionary Bev Jennings Ignites Individual and Corporate Transformations Worldwide

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2024 / An influential branding story and guide for our time by former Head, Global Supplier Diversity & Inclusion at Johnson & Johnson, Bev Jennings, has hit the market as a playbook you need to see to believe.

Not only is Bev's inclusion of influence and inclusion detailed in See and Believe-the book features an inspirational collective who provide "Light Lessons" on communications, marketing, media, identity and design, and startup-to-stardom techniques you can use today!

Bev writes, "Eyes can see hundreds of colors in varying shades full of potential and possibilities. Long ago, I started to think of my journey with this view. Open and advocating for all the colors of humans, supporting their potential and possibilities so we could all elevate. Helping brands create experiences through their products and services that make others feel connected and uplifted. I maintained this lens over the course of corporate landscapes that each position brought."

The book, which spotlights exclusive insights from creative experts including former Miss America and SEE Company brand ambassador Ericka Dunlap, is available at Amazon and other fine book retailers such as Strand Book Store, Booktopia, Waterstones, Feltrinelli Education, Walmart, and Hudson Booksellers.

For speaking engagements, workshops and one-on-one coaching to see your brand soar, contact Terri Hall, Doubletake Marketing and PR: thall@doubletake.com.

Contact Information

Terri Hall
President, Doubletake Marketing and PR
thall@doubletakefl.com

Source: SEE Company



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
