Sparta Group: The Carbon Credit Program at Sparta's E-Waste Operation Incentivizes Multiple Industries to Recycle Electronics

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States of America. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2024 / Sparta Group (TSX.V:SAY) (the "Corporation" the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta") is reporting that the Carbon Credit Program run through its Environment division, ERS is flourishing with multiple industry sectors now taking advantage of the distinctive program.

In a news release dated September 19, 2024, Sparta announced that 50 percent of the world's top bitcoin miners rely on the electronics recycling process at ERS. They choose Sparta's ERS not only to safely discard of e-waste, but also to generate high-quality, verified carbon credits. However, bitcoin mining is just one of several industries that are now turning to ERS for recycling services because they have the bonus of being able to join the ERS Carbon Credit Program.

"The more electronics we recycle, the better it is for our planet and for our bottom line. Companies choose to work with us because of the transparency and environmental impact our carbon credit program provides. It offers them a unique opportunity to align their operations with sustainability goals," said, Director of Global Business Development for ERS, Joseph Cimorelli.

Management report that large financial institutions, big IT companies, the logistics industry, companies that service health-related organizations, and companies connected with airlines, are all part of the growing ERS Carbon Credit Program.

"When a new customer comes on board at ERS and wants to be part of this unique program, it means we are generating business and helping the environment. We are so pleased with the way this program is growing," stated Sparta President, Tony Peticca

Businesses that don't recycle waste have cited concerns about data security, but even before the Carbon Credit Program was established, many of the best-known brands in North America turned to ERS for recycling services because the waste processing operation has one of the most stringent data erasure and disposal systems in the country.

"If a company wants to do what's right for the environment and is struggling to reduce emissions, ERS is qualified to help," Peticca added.

About Sparta

Sparta Group (a.k.a. Sparta Capital Ltd.) is a technology-based company focused on integrating emerging technologies. It operates with a decentralized business model, with each active business functioning as a separate subsidiary. Sparta's business entities fall into three different divisions: Environment: ERS International, is a waste management operation with its state-of-the-art, proprietary e-waste processing technologies. ERS is dedicated to continuous innovation, as well as increased sustainability and security for both the company and its customers. It offers a unique carbon credit program and has attracted significant attention from companies that deal with big data and the need to reduce carbon footprint. ERS has operations in Canada, the Middle East and South America. Health: Sparta Health Corporation is a vertical harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Augmented Reality (AR), to develop technologies that enhance personalized patient care and improve treatment outcomes. Transportation: TruckSuite, is a comprehensive suite of products and services designed to keep trucks operational and drivers competitive. TruckSuite management believes their offerings can play a pivotal role in enhancing the logistics and transportation industry.

Sparta is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. under the symbol "SAY" (TSX.V:SAY). Additional information is available at www.spartagroup.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For more information contact:

Tony Peticca, President

Email: tony@spartagroup.ca

Telephone: 416-648-6506

This above may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. When used in this address, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although the Corporation believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information because the Corporation can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date of publication of this information and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Furthermore, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Corporation. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

SOURCE: Sparta Group

View the original press release on accesswire.com