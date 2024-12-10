Strategic acquisition brings two of Shopify's leading solutions together to supercharge customer retention and loyalty.

Loop, the leading commerce operations platform, has acquired Wonderment, a proactive customer experience and advanced order tracking platform for Shopify merchants. Incorporating Wonderment's features into Loop further unifies commerce operations touchpoints to eliminate friction and drive growth for e-commerce brands.

The acquisition underscores Loop's commitment to empowering growth-focused e-commerce brands with revenue-driving tools. Wonderment's proactive customer experience platform was built by Shopify veterans with deep knowledge of the Shopify ecosystem. Merchants can now access real-time shipment insights, predictive carrier analytics, and streamlined returns processes-all from a single, intuitive interface.

"By joining forces with Wonderment, we're taking a significant step forward in our mission to help merchants simplify commerce operations and build enduring relationships with their customers," said Hannah Bravo, CEO of Loop. "Our newly combined platform will unlock our merchants' ability to turn returns and order tracking from a source of frustration into an opportunity to delight customers, drive retention, and fuel growth."

The acquisition brings Loop's merchants sophisticated, AI-powered insights that transform raw shipping and returns data into actionable intelligence. Wonderment's comprehensive tracking product includes real-time shipment insights, tracking pages, proactive alerts, one-click integrations, and much more. As the #1 choice for scaling Shopify brands, the platform equips merchants with a proactive customer experience tool that leverages carrier data to address concerns before they arise.

"Joining Loop marks an exciting new chapter," said Jessica Meher, CEO of Wonderment. "Our shared commitment to building exceptional products, optimising customer and merchant experiences, and driving growth for merchants made this partnership a natural fit. Together, we'll make a lasting impact on the Shopify ecosystem by helping brands deliver transparency and trust throughout the entire post-purchase journey."

With its newly integrated solutions, Loop will be able to serve a wider array of merchant verticals, such as CPG, by offering a stand-alone tracking solution.

"With Loop and Wonderment, we've transformed our post-purchase experience from reactive to proactive and innovative, ensuring our customers feel supported at every step of their journey," said Curtis Ulrich, Director of eCommerce at Aviator Nation. "Being early adopters of the combined platform allowed us to not just manage returns and shipping, but create memorable interactions with our shoppers that turn potential frustrations into opportunities for brand loyalty."

To learn more about Loop's acquisition of Wonderment and its newly combined commerce operations suite, visit www.loopreturns.com/blog/loop-acquires-wonderment/.

About Loop

Loop is the industry's leading commerce operations platform that empowers Shopify brands to streamline their entire customer journey, reduce friction, and maximize revenue. Its end-to-end approach integrates capabilities that help brands simplify their operations and delight customers, from initial orders to returns and exchanges. Offering features like Workflows, Instant Exchanges, Offset, and AI-powered tracking and visibility, Loop reduces costs, increases customer lifetime value, and retains revenue for more than 5,000 of the world's most-loved Shopify brands. Loop has processed over 55 million returns and counting, and has helped merchants retain more than $2 billion in revenue over the past five years while delivering exceptional customer experiences. Learn more at www.loopreturns.com.

About Wonderment

Wonderment empowers premium Shopify brands with real-time visibility into their supply chain operations. As the leading proactive customer experience platform trusted by over 1,000 merchants, Wonderment transforms post-purchase communication by providing automated shipment tracking, delay detection, and customer notifications.

Our platform helps brands reduce support tickets by up to 70% while delivering exceptional customer experiences. By identifying potential shipping delays before they impact customers, Wonderment enables merchants to proactively address issues and maintain strong customer relationships.

For more information, visit wonderment.com

