Tacton, a global leader in Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) software, has launched its innovative Service Sales Solution, to empower manufacturers to manage and sell both products and aftermarket services, deepening customer engagement across the equipment lifecycle.

Developed with insights from a leading global manufacturer in the food processing and packaging industry, Tacton's Service Sales unifies product and service sales in one system. By adopting a solution-selling approach, manufacturers can create optimized packages that streamline operations, enhance efficiency and maximize customer lifecycle value.

In today's market, where manufacturers must move beyond standalone product or service sales, Tacton's Service Sales addresses the growing demand for comprehensive solutions that optimize equipment performance and customer satisfaction. Combining product and services efficiently enables manufacturers to add unique value, create competitive advantages, and drive retention throughout the equipment lifecycle.

Recognized as a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for CPQ, Tacton consistently delivers innovative solutions to meet the complex needs of modern manufacturers. With Service Sales, Tacton sets a new industry standard, empowering manufacturers to create long-term value and loyalty through a unified approach to product and service sales.

"Manufacturers today face significant challenges in retaining customers beyond the initial sale. With our Service Sales Solution, we're enabling manufacturers to unlock new revenue opportunities and build long-term relationships by delivering critical aftermarket services," said Bo Gyldenvang, Chief Executive Officer at Tacton.

Increased Revenue : Streamlined quoting and service package offerings unlock new opportunities.

: Streamlined quoting and service package offerings unlock new opportunities. Reduced Costs : Self-sufficient quoting minimizes reliance on engineering resources.

: Self-sufficient quoting minimizes reliance on engineering resources. Enhanced Customer Loyalty: Holistic service packages build loyalty by meeting ongoing needs.

The initial release of Service Sales has gained traction among Tacton's customers. The roadmap includes expanded capabilities to support manufacturers who rely on aftermarket services as a critical revenue and retention strategy.

Tacton is a leading SaaS company redefining buyer engagement for manufacturers of complex products. By streamlining the buyer journey, Tacton empowers manufacturers to accelerate go-to-market strategies, increase sales, and build brand loyalty. Trusted since 1998 by global leaders such as ABB, Daimler, MAN, Scania, Siemens, Xylem, and Yaskawa, Tacton continues to drive innovation in manufacturing. The company is co-headquartered in Chicago and Stockholm, with regional offices in Karlsruhe, Warsaw, and Tokyo. Learn more at www.tacton.com.

