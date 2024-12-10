For the third consecutive year, the Snap Finance Foundation has awarded grants totaling more than $150,000 to 17 nonprofit partners for their exceptional work in the U.S., U.K., and Costa Rica three countries with Snap Finance offices.

The Snap Finance Foundation Community Grant program reflects Snap Finance's vision for a world where everyone has the means to thrive. Grants were awarded to nonprofits that focus on at least one of Snap's giving pillars:

Food security and basic needs

Education and job training

Financial access and community development

Several standout partnerships highlight Snap Finance's ongoing dedication to charitable giving and volunteering, including our partnership with the Granite Education Foundation. During the back-to-school season, over 100 Snap team members came together to build and donate more than 1,000 backpacks, a meaningful contribution to local education. This hands-on effort not only provides immediate support to students but also strengthens the Foundation's ability to foster educational opportunities for students in need. The Granite Education Foundation plays a pivotal role in supporting education in the community and is one of our 2024 grant recipients.

"At Snap Finance, our vision is for a world where everyone has the means to thrive. Through our Community Grant Program, we've reached thousands of people, and we're proud to continue to support nonprofit organizations that share our similar vision and commitment to creating meaningful impact," Kendall Banks, Senior Manager of Community Impact, said. "These partnerships exemplify our dedication to empowering communities and creating pathways for a brighter future."

Another key initiative is Snap Finance's partnership with Wasatch Community Gardens. With a grant from Snap, Wasatch Community Gardens is advancing its mission to empower women facing or experiencing homelessness by integrating workforce development, food security, and urban farming. This comprehensive approach addresses critical issues, such as homelessness, job training, and food insecurity, strongly aligning with Snap's giving pillars. The partnership exemplifies Snap's commitment to creating sustainable change by tackling multiple social challenges at once, all while providing opportunities for individuals to thrive.

Snap Finance has also extended its support to Costa Rica through a continued partnership with TECHO. Together, Snap helped build three homes for families in need, support a community pop-up shop for essential items, and contributed to the installation of water tanks to supply clean water to families. This partnership highlights our commitment to creating sustainable change and fostering thriving communities through direct action and access to essential resources.

These contributions are just a few examples of Snap Finance's deep commitment to making a difference through financial support and hands-on community engagement. By partnering with the Community Foundation of Utah, Snap has been able to amplify its impact, supporting a range of organizations that work to empower underserved individuals and communities. Through these efforts, Snap Finance continues to live out its mission of helping people thrive and create lasting, positive change in the communities it serves.

Through their internal program, Snap Cares, Snap is committed to "doing well by doing good." This manifests itself through employee volunteerism, financial contributions, collaborations with nonprofit organizations, in-kind donations, and creating spaces for inclusive conversations through their Employee Resource Groups (ERGs). Snap strives to create a strong culture of service and belonging, where everyone is empowered to be their best.

Follow Snap Finance on social media: LinkedIn Instagram Facebook X

About Snap Finance

Snap Finance harnesses the power of data to empower consumers of all credit types to get what they need. Launched in 2012, Snap's technology brings together more than a decade of data, machine learning, and non-traditional risk variables to create a proprietary decisioning platform that looks at each customer through a more holistic lens. Snap's flexible solutions are changing the face and pace of consumer retail finance. For more information, visit snapfinance.com

About the Community Foundation of Utah

The Community Foundation of Utah is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit grantmaker and serves as Utah's partner in philanthropy by fostering accessible, collaborative, and innovative giving in our communities, now and for generations to come. Since its establishment in 2008, the organization has fostered nonpartisan community partnership and has facilitated over $355.7 million in grants to Utah's nonprofit sector.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241210109710/en/

Contacts:

For media inquiries: media@snapfinance.com