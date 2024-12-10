Offered as both a standalone tool and as a fully-integrated offering with Planmeca Romexis, Second Opinion enhances radiologic disease detection capabilities for dentists

Pearl, the global leader in dental AI solutions, and Plandent Division, Europe's second largest distributor of dental supplies, technology, and services, today announced their partnership to expand the European distribution of Pearl's Second Opinion tool across the Nordics and Germany. Second Opinion delivers disease detection capabilities as both a standalone tool and as an integrated part of Planmeca's robust imaging software platform, Planmeca Romexis®. This announcement follows Pearl and Planmeca's partnership from 2023 that brought enhanced AI-based image analysis services to Planmeca Romexis users. Planmeca is the parent company of Planmeca Group, which owns Plandent Division. Planmeca is a privately-owned company that designs and manufactures dental equipment, including digital dental units, imaging devices, and software solutions.

"When we partnered with Planmeca Romexis last year, we knew we were aligning Pearl with one of the most popular, powerful and technologically advanced imaging platforms in dentistry. Deepening our relationship with Planmeca to include broader distribution across the Nordics and Germany is vital to our ongoing growth across both SMBs and DSOs worldwide," said Ophir Tanz, founder and CEO of Pearl. "Our ambition is to streamline clinical efficiencies and steer the dental industry towards a fully AI-powered future. Ensuring we're omnipresent globally is essential to that outcome."

Second Opinion is the first-and-only chairside AI software with global regulatory clearances to assist dentists in the detection of numerous common conditions in bitewing, periapical and panoramic X-rays of adult teeth in patients as young as 12 years old. For Romexis users, Second Opinion software provides AI evaluations of 2D intraoral X-ray images directly within the Romexis platform, facilitating streamlined patient communication, enhanced diagnostic capabilities and a higher standard of dental care delivery. The integration is available for Romexis users around the world.

"Plandent is a leading dental supplier in Northern and Central Europe. We provide our customers industry-leading dental equipment and comprehensive software solutions as well as all the necessary expert and maintenance services. We are deeply committed to delivering the most advanced capabilities in imaging software to improve daily clinical workflows and patient communication tools in the dental clinic," said Janne Antilla, Vice President at Plandent. "This collaboration with Pearl will further improve diagnostic consistency, accuracy, and transparency in dental care, equipping Romexis users with the most advanced AI tools and patient communication technology."

For more information on Second Opinion and to book a demo, visit pages.hellopearl.com/romexis.

About Pearl

Pearl is leading the global dental AI revolution with groundbreaking computer vision solutions that elevate efficiency, accuracy and the standard of care in dentistry. Founded in 2019 byOphir Tanz, Pearl is backed by Craft Ventures and other leading venture capital firms. To request a demonstration, please visit hellopearl.com/demo.

About Planmeca

Planmeca is one of the world's leading dental equipment manufacturers, with a product range covering digital dental units, CAD/CAM solutions, world-class 2D and 3D imaging devices and comprehensive software solutions. Privately owned and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, the company offers a portfolio of high-tech products distributed in over 120 countries worldwide. For more information, visit planmeca.com.

