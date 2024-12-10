InMoment, the leading provider of integrated Experience Improvement (XI) solutions, today announced it has been named a Major Player in The IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Conversational Intelligence and Analytics 2024 Vendor Assessment (US52047824, December 2024), where 16 conversational intelligence vendors were evaluated.

"We believe being recognized as a Major Player in Conversational Intelligence by the IDC MarketScape is a validation of our latest approach to integrated CX-bringing surveys, reviews, calls, and chats together in one place," says John Lewis, CEO at InMoment. "We further believe this acknowledgment reflects our ongoing impact on our contact center and CX clients, who now see more quantifiable value in converting unstructured conversational data into actionable insights. We're just getting started our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in customer experience analytics continues to drive our innovation forward."

According to the report: "The solution enables advanced NLP including persona/use case, entities/themes/topics, brand topics/tags, predictive (intent, effort, and emotion), language, and vertical models to derive meaning from the unstructured data with aggregated reporting on groups of disparate channels to identify common themes and issues across the feedback ecosystem." "Consider InMoment when you are looking for an enterprise conversational analytics vendor that offers strong natural language processing and analytics capabilities. InMoment can be an especially good choice if you also need a broad-based customer experience platform."

This announcement follows a year marked by notable industry accolades for InMoment, including recognition for the Best AI-Based Solution for Retail by AI Breakthrough, ICX Elevate Award at the Interactive Customer Experience (ICX) Summit, DACH Customer Excellence Award for Best Use of Artificial Intelligence, and the European CX Solution of the Year at the Customer Centricity World Series, to name a few.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About InMoment

InMoment is the leader in improving experiences and is the highest recommended CX platform and services company in the world. It is renowned for helping clients collect and connect customer experience data from everywhere-from surveys and social reviews, to conversational chat logs and transcripts. As the pace setters in AI and text analytics, its over 3,000 clients activate and understand every byte of structured and unstructured data, breaking down data and team silos to take the smartest actions. This award-winning technology combined with in-house industry experts empower brands to gain ROI from their CX programs in half the time as its competitors. Unlock the true potential of every piece of customer data with InMoment. To learn more, visit inmoment.com.

