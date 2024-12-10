Aireon, a global leader in aviation data products and services, marked a significant achievement in its campaign to bring space-based VHF services to the aviation marketplace with the spectrum license filing with regulators.

In a filing this month through Canadian spectrum regulator Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED) to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Aireon put forward its plans for an enhanced satellite constellation of VHF and automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) payloads to enable reliable and robust communications and surveillance service from space for aircraft around the world, with particular focus on oceanic and remote environments where ground communications infrastructure cannot support efficient operations.

Aireon, the first and only company to have a safety-certified, global system for space-based ADS-B, announced its intention to explore space-based VHF communications in 2023 with the creation of the Aireon Space-Based VHF Coalition, a group of organizations including Iridium, NAV CANADA, NATS, and AirNav Ireland to develop the concept of operations, technical specifications, and business case for space-based VHF. Since that time, Aireon has expanded its engagement with its customer base to others that believe in the importance of safety-certified, robust space-based data for the aviation industry.

In addition to its customers and Coalition members, Aireon has and will continue to collaborate with ICAO, RTCA, EUROCAE, EASA, ISED, ITU and other standards and regulatory bodies to develop the requirements, coordination, verification, and operational aspects of these services.

"Aireon is uniquely positioned to bring space-based VHF to the aviation marketplace. We know how to deploy space-based services for the aviation industry and put them in operational use because we've done it before with ADS-B. We have applied that same approach of innovation, safety, and operations focus to our study of space-based VHF," said Dr. Michael Garcia, Aireon Chief Innovation Scientist.

"This filing is a significant first step in our continual path to advance aviation and bring new capabilities to our customers," Garcia added. Garcia is an industry leader on the topic, serving as co-chair of several EUROCAE standards groups and lead editor on the ICAO Space-Based VHF Manual.

Going forward, Aireon will continue to collaborate with its Coalition and industry partners to evaluate the appropriate design, development, deployment, and operational strategies.

"NAV CANADA is excited to work with Aireon to operationalize Space-Based VHF service, building on the success Aireon and NAV CANADA have had implementing industry revolutionizing technology. With Canada's Oceanic and Arctic airspaces, this technology has significant potential," said Warren Gosselin, Assistant Vice-President of CNS Solutions, NAV CANADA.

"The Aireon Space-Based VHF Coalition has made significant advancements to bring this valuable capability to the market," said Don Thoma, Aireon CEO. "Aireon is the leader in space-based communications, navigation and surveillance technology innovation for the aviation industry, and the addition of space-based VHF will allow our customers to get more value from our already-proven global space-based ADS-B surveillance services."

About Aireon LLC

Aireon has deployed a space-based air traffic surveillance system for Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) equipped aircraft throughout the entire globe. Aireon is harnessing next-generation aviation surveillance technologies that were formerly ground-based and, for the first time ever, is extending their reach globally to significantly improve efficiency, enhance safety, reduce emissions, and provide cost savings benefits to all stakeholders. Space-based ADS-B surveillance covers oceanic, polar, and remote regions, and augments existing ground-based systems that are limited to terrestrial airspace. In partnership with leading ANSPs from around the world, like NAV CANADA, AirNav Ireland, ENAV, NATS and Naviair, as well as Iridium Communications, Aireon is providing a global, real-time, space-based air traffic surveillance system, available to all aviation stakeholders. For more information, please visit www.aireon.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241210009514/en/

Contacts:

Emily Feliz

+1 571.424.5648

emily.feliz@aireon.com