Nexalus technology transforms data centers from energy consumers into closed-loop, clean energy power stations

Nexalus, a leader in advanced liquid cooling solutions, today announced a collaboration with the OEM team at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to integrate Nexalus' energy-efficient liquid cooling technology into HPE's server lineup. This collaboration aims to address the rising energy and environmental demands of data centers, an industry that contributes over 100 million tonnes of CO2e annually, by transforming data centers from energy consumers into clean energy generating assets, delivering a closed-loop, circular economy solution.

Through this collaboration, Nexalus will deploy its liquid cooling systems in three of HPE's leading server models: the HPE ProLiant DL360, DL365, and DL380a. These models are now available with Nexalus' proprietary cooling technology, offering enhanced thermal performance, reduced energy consumption, and contributing significantly to data center sustainability.

Driving Energy Efficiency and Environmental Sustainability in Data Centers

With data centers under pressure to reduce energy consumption and environmental impact, Nexalus' collaboration with HPE provides a much-needed solution. Nexalus' liquid cooling technology unlocks the potential of circularity in data center cooling by sealing the server, allowing data centers to redeploy thermal energy that is otherwise wasted using existing air-cooling solutions, which possess inferior thermal properties as compared to water. Nexalus' liquid cooling solution can readily enable twice the thermal design power of a CPU and the transport of 4,000 times the thermal energy per unit volume as compared with air.

Utilizing Nexalus' patented liquid cooling solution, data centers can achieve approximately 35% reduction in energy consumption in a typical 20MW facility, with potential CO2 emission reductions of up to 23,000 tonnes. Furthermore, Nexalus' technology enables the conversion of waste heat into green energy, which can power up to 6,000 homes, offsetting an additional 24,000 tonnes of CO2.

By rethinking energy recovery, Nexalus positions data centers as contributors to the global energy cycle rather than consumers. This breakthrough innovation is poised to reimagine the power supply/demand curve for data centers at a time when data center operators are grappling with rapidly rising demand. Goldman Sachs Research estimates that AI-driven data center power demand will grow 160% by 20301

Kenneth O'Mahony, Co-Founder and CEO of Nexalus, commented: "Our technology transforms data centers from high energy users and emitters into energy-efficient hubs and clean energy generating assets by reusing thermal energy, significantly reducing emissions. This collaboration addresses a pressing challenge and presents a transformative opportunity for the industry to flip the data center power demand paradigm on its head by enabling these assets to serve as thermal power stations that can supply clean energy to nearby cities or industrial facilities."

Nexalus' liquid cooling technology is designed to provide a more effective alternative to traditional air cooling, offering numerous advantages such as:

Cooling Efficiency: Enhanced heat removal from high-performance servers allows peak operational performance.

Enhanced heat removal from high-performance servers allows peak operational performance. Energy Savings: Reduced reliance on energy-intensive air conditioning systems, leading to lower power consumption and costs.

Reduced reliance on energy-intensive air conditioning systems, leading to lower power consumption and costs. Water Efficiency: Closed-loop water cooling design reuses the same water repeatedly while efficiently transferring heat, resulting in significantly reduced water consumption with effective Water Usage Efficiency (WUE) of zero, compared to average data center WUE of 1.8L per 1kWh.

Closed-loop water cooling design reuses the same water repeatedly while efficiently transferring heat, resulting in significantly reduced water consumption with effective Water Usage Efficiency (WUE) of zero, compared to average data center WUE of 1.8L per 1kWh. Increased Density: Allows for over 10 times higher computing density in data centers racks.

Allows for over 10 times higher computing density in data centers racks. Sustainability: Reduced carbon footprints and transforms data centers into clean energy generating assets with improved energy reuse to support global sustainability targets.

A New Era for HPE ProLiant Servers

The HPE ProLiant DL360, DL365, and DL380a servers are renowned for their reliability in demanding workloads, and with Nexalus' liquid cooling technology, they now offer increased resilience and efficiency in high-temperature environments. Nexalus' patented jet-impingement technology provides superior CPU and GPU cooling, while the sealed server design prevents contaminants such as dust and salt, reduces maintenance, and minimizes downtime. This collaboration delivers quieter operation (minimum 20 dB noise reduction), longer server lifespan, and adaptability to extreme climates-positioning Nexalus-enhanced servers as compact, efficient, and eco-conscious solutions for modern data centers.

"We are excited to work with HPE and bring Nexalus' advanced cooling solutions to some of the most trusted servers in the industry," added O'Mahony. "This collaboration highlights our shared commitment to sustainability and best-in-class solutions for the data center market, helping customers meet growing performance demands while reducing environmental impact."

For sales and further information, customers can email contact@nexalus.com, or visit the Nexalus website at www.nexalus.com.

About Nexalus

Nexalus is an industry leader in advanced thermal management solutions, specializing in liquid cooling, with patented technology that prioritises not only performance and profit, but also the planet. Harnessing thermodynamics alongside clever thermal-fluid science and engineering, Nexalus systems integrate with electronics that produce excessive heat, to cool, capture and reuse this thermal energy, while also increasing efficiency and reducing costs. Nexalus solutions can be found in a range of different industries such as Data Centers, Edge, High Performance Computing, Gaming Formula 1. Founded in Ireland, with global strategic development and manufacturing partners, Nexalus is the future of cooling the cloud. For more information visit www.nexalus.com.

