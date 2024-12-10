Unified power of leading work management and visual collaboration platforms would transform organizational workflow efficiency through AI-driven innovations

Wrike, a leader in intelligent work management and STG portfolio company, today announced it has entered into an offer agreement to acquire from Eurazeo, Bpifrance, and Sofiouest, Klaxoon, the provider of an all-in-one visual collaboration platform that increases employee engagement and productivity. Headquartered in Rennes, France, Klaxoon provides a single platform combining an infinite whiteboard and eight visual collaboration tools and services to global organizations like Total, Accenture, and LVMH. This acquisition is set to make Wrike a comprehensive, intelligent solution for uniting visual ideation with structured work management, delivering unparalleled workflow efficiency to organizations.

"The acquisition of Klaxoon will be a game changer for the way teams collaborate, engage, ideate, and execute," said Thomas Scott, CEO of Wrike. "The Wrike platform is strengthened by our Work Intelligence® solution, which is transforming the way work is managed through AI-driven insights. Paired with Klaxoon's own advancements in AI for visual collaboration, we will accelerate the shift toward fully integrated, AI-powered workflows. This isn't just about adding another tool to our platform it's about revolutionizing how work gets done, bringing creativity, engagement, and execution into one seamless experience."

Both Wrike and Klaxoon share a bold vision: a world where workplace collaboration is frictionless and fully integrated. With Wrike's AI-enhanced work management capabilities and Klaxoon's visual collaboration offerings, teams could transform ideas into action, easily create high-level project views, and turn results into engaging meetings. The combined platform would empower teams across industries from manufacturing to professional services to high tech to enable end-to-end workflows like product lifecycle, client service delivery, training programs, and campaign management.

"We have built Klaxoon into one of the industry's leading SaaS providers to enterprise customers through our focus on continuous innovation," said Matthieu Beucher, Founder and Chairman of Klaxoon. "Wrike's acquisition would provide Klaxoon with the global reach and backing to deliver even greater value to our customers, and we look forward to working with the Wrike team to drive the convergence of work management and visual collaboration."

In the report, "The Dark Matter of Work: The Hidden Costs of Work Complexities," Wrike conducted research on the impact of unstructured work and discovered that when work is not actioned because it's siloed in disparate applications, it can cost organizations millions in wasted time, delayed or canceled projects, and employee churn. The integration of Klaxoon would directly address these issues, creating an engaged and streamlined workflow experience that helps teams turn creative ideas into concrete actions without the need for constant platform-switching.

Together, Wrike and Klaxoon would break down the barriers between digital work applications and, ultimately, stages in the workflow journey to create an end-to-end workflow solution for organizations.

"This acquisition significantly enhances Wrike's customer value proposition and expands the company's addressable market opportunity," said Sunit Mukherjee, Managing Director, STG. "Natively offering visual collaboration capabilities within Wrike's work management platform would provide customers with a differentiated experience and significant return on investment from streamlined, end-to-end workflows."

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approval. It is expected to close by the first quarter of 2025, after which Klaxoon will become part of Wrike's operations and its platform will become an integral part of Wrike's product suite.

About Wrike

Wrike is an intelligent work management platform where anyone can build, connect, automate, and scale workflows so work flows without limits. With unmatched intelligence, versatility, flexibility, scalability, and security, Wrike breaks down the barriers that hinder modern work and creates new pathways to success. More than 20,000 customers do the best work of their lives on Wrike. Find out how work flows at www.wrike.com.

About Klaxoon

Klaxoon is an all-in-one collaboration platform designed to empower organizations with innovative solutions that enhance creativity and foster collective intelligence. For more information, visit www.klaxoon.com.

