AviaVIP and Falcon Elite Join Forces to Elevate FBO Services in Europe and the UAE

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Falcon Elite and AviaVIP are excited to announce an exclusive partnership designed to enhance Fixed Base Operator (FBO) services for business jet operators traveling between Europe and the United Arab Emirates.

The announcement was made at the Middle East Business Aviation Association (MEBAA) Show, signifying a strategic alliance that promises to elevate the VIP customer experience.

Falcon Elite is renowned for its premium FBO services, including at its flagship at Dubai World Central - Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC). With a strong commitment to excellence, Falcon Elite provides a diverse range of services tailored to meet the discerning needs of its clientele.

As the leading FBO network in Europe, AviaVIP offers comprehensive FBO services across 57 airports in Belgium, Bulgaria, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands.

Both Falcon Elite and AviaVIP share a vision of innovation and operational excellence. In 2024, they both implemented an extensive refurbishment program for FBO infrastructure to further enhance customer experience. This collaboration aims to deliver harmonized services and innovative solutions to VIP aircraft owners and operators.

Can Sasmaz, Chief Executive Officer of Falcon, commented: "This is a significant milestone for Falcon Elite as it gives our customers seamless access to 57 locations in Europe. The partnership ensures world-class service at each location, and we look forward to welcoming AviaVIP customers to their new home at Dubai."

Laurent Levaux, President of Aviapartner, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: "We are thrilled to join forces with Falcon Elite. The establishment of the AviaVIP Club reinforces our leadership in business aviation handling and FBO management in Europe and beyond. Our customers will benefit from the expertise of our partner during their travels to Dubai, and Falcon Elite clientele will experience similar advantages when traveling to Europe."

Jerome Ferasin, Chief Strategy & Sales Officer of AviaVIP, added, "This partnership with Falcon Elite strengthens AviaVIP's mission to create a unified network for VIP aircraft operations, ensuring a seamless experience for business jet operators. The AviaVIP Club network, launched at MEBAA, already includes 14 airports across the UAE and Egypt (in partnership with Aviary), affording our customers access to a total network of 71 exclusive locations across nine countries."

As this partnership evolves, it is poised to redefine service standards for business and private aviation in both Europe and the Middle East. By combining AviaVIP's expertise with Falcon Elite's exceptional offerings, this collaboration aims to exceed client expectations and deliver extraordinary experiences.

About Falcon

Falcon is a premier aviation service provider, dedicated to delivering unparalleled luxury, safety, and convenience across all facets of private aviation. It comprises four brands: Falcon Luxe is a fleet of modern private jets available for global charter; Falcon Elite is an international network of luxurious private terminals

About AviaVIP

AviaVIP is the leading FBO network in Europe and offers the full spectrum of ground handling services to Business and Private Aviation. Placing the main focus on customer satisfaction, its committed and experienced teams deliver high quality, tailor-made, solutions to meet and often surpass the highest expectations for luxury, security and quality of services.

AviaVIP & AviaVIP Club provide VIP handling services to 71 airports across nine countries in Europe and Middle East.

AviaVIP is member of the Aviapartner Group.

For more information about AviaVIP please visit www.aviavip.com

www.aviavip.com

