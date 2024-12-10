US startup DartSolar says its new roof rack attachment for electric vehicles adds up to 20 miles (32 km) of additional range per day. From pv magazine USA Los Angeles-based DartSolar has unveiled an expanding solar roof rack for electric vehicles, adding range without the need to plug into a charger, according to the company. The roof rack adds 360 W of solar capacity when stowed for driving and can expand to 1000 W in a folded-out 1 kW array. The low-profile solar rack can expand in 15 seconds. DartSolar said its roof rack has been tested for use with various EV models. The panels connect to ...

