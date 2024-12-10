One Firefly: One Firefly's "Automation Unplugged" Podcast Revamped To Bring Fresh Content And New Formats To The AV Industry

CORAL SPRINGS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2024 / One Firefly, an award-winning marketing agency that caters to technology professionals in the residential and commercial custom integration markets, is excited to announce the revamp of Automation Unplugged, a leading AV and

integration-focused podcast hosted by One Firefly CEO Ron Callis. Since its launch in 2017, Automation Unplugged has been an essential industry resource, delivering insights and stories across the AV and integration space. Now over 270 episodes strong, the show is set to adopt new formats and a streamlined release schedule to serve integrators and industry professionals better.

Automation Unplugged has built its reputation on authentic conversations with industry pioneers and in-depth explorations of key trends, business development strategies, and market insights. Originally broadcast as a live show on platforms like Facebook and YouTube, the podcast will now transition to a pre-recorded, on-demand format. Episodes will be released every Wednesday morning on major podcast platforms, bringing regular, quality content to listeners across audio and video channels.

"Our goal with Automation Unplugged has always been to highlight the stories, insights, and personalities that make our industry unique," says Ron Callis, CEO of One Firefly. "With these new changes, we're making the podcast even more accessible, engaging, and valuable for integrators everywhere."

Key Updates to Automation Unplugged Include:

Pre-Recorded Episodes: Shifting from live broadcasts to a pre-recorded format, allowing for higher production quality and a consistent release schedule. New Weekly Schedule: Episodes will now be released every Wednesday morning to provide a reliable cadence for subscribers. Expanded Content Formats:

Industry Interviews: Continuing the tradition of in-depth conversations with integrators, manufacturers, and industry leaders.

Marketing Education: Repurposing valuable webinars and videos for listeners who want to deepen their marketing knowledge.

One Firefly Insights: Featuring expert interviews from the One Firefly team on marketing and business solutions, complete with real-world case studies and actionable advice.

Origins of Automation Unplugged

Automation Unplugged was born out of an experiment with Facebook Live in 2017 when Ron Callis saw the potential of live-streaming to connect with audiences in real-time. By interviewing prominent figures in the AV industry, Ron filled a gap in the media landscape by focusing on the personal stories and current trends that drive the integration business forward. The podcast has since grown to over 32,000 audio downloads and 200,000 video views across platforms, establishing itself as a trusted resource for integrators.

"Automation Unplugged started as a passion project," reflects Ron. "I wanted to give a voice to the individuals who shape the AV industry and to provide real-time insights on trends and best practices. With this revamp, we're enhancing the listener experience and expanding the topics we cover to ensure we remain relevant and valuable to our audience."

A New Chapter in Thought Leadership for the AV Industry

The Automation Unplugged revamp underscores One Firefly's commitment to supporting integrators with high-quality, industry-focused content. One Firefly and Ron Callis continue solidifying their role as thought leaders in the AV industry by sharing authentic stories, best practices, and expert perspectives.

To explore the latest episodes or subscribe to Automation Unplugged, visit One Firefly's website or find it on your favorite podcast app.

About One Firefly

One Firefly is an award-winning marketing agency specializing in custom-tailored marketing solutions and other growth solutions like recruiting and hiring technology professionals in residential and commercial markets. The company was founded in 2007 to help businesses in the AV and integration industry grow and succeed through effective branding, digital marketing, and web development. A five-time honoree on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in the U.S., One Firefly is proud to have built a reputation for delivering purposeful marketing solutions to the niche audio-visual space. For more information, visit www.onefirefly.com .

Contact Information

Rebecca Sternlicht

rsternlicht@onefirefly.com

954-921-2393

Related Images

Source: One Firefly

View the original press release on accesswire.com