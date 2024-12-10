Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.12.2024
ACCESSWIRE
10.12.2024 15:38 Uhr
A Winning Partnership: KeyBank Teams Up with the Buffalo Sabres to Support the Rasmus Dahlin Foundation

Finanznachrichten News

A $26,000 donation from Key is helping launch a "Text to Donate" program

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2024 / KeyBank and the Buffalo Sabres have enjoyed a longtime business and community partnership. Key is the official bank of the NHL team and the Sabres play their home games at KeyBank Center in downtown Buffalo.

Now, Key is helping Sabres Captain and Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin launch his Rasmus Dahlin Foundation with a $26,000 donation, a nod to the number Dahlin wears on the ice - 26.

"KeyBank is excited to partner with Rasmus Dahlin as he launches his foundation to improve and make a difference in the lives of children with various needs in Western New York," said Michael McMahon, KeyBank Buffalo market president. "Our $26,000 donation is a symbol of our belief in his work and the excitement we share about the good the Rasmus Dahlin Foundation will do in our community. Go Sabres!"

The Rasmus Dahlin Foundation was founded in October with a mission to improve the lives of children with various needs around the Buffalo community. The foundation supports initiatives that enhance the quality of children's lives, focusing on health, wellness, and providing resources to underserved communities.

Key's support is helping launch a new "Text to Donate" program that launched on December 3rd. The program gives fans the opportunity to donate to the Rasmus Dahlin Foundation by simply texting "Dahlin" to 86225. For every $10 donated, fans will be entered with a chance to win a meet and greet with Dahlin at a Sabres game at the end of the season.

"I'm so grateful for KeyBank and their generous contribution to my foundation," Dahlin said. "KeyBank's commitment and continued support throughout the rest of the season shows how important Western New York is to them and I know that, together, we can help improve the lives of children in our community."

  • Learn more about KeyBank's commitment to helping clients and communities thrive

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
