Tallinn, Estonia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2024) - UniteSync proudly announces the official launch of its groundbreaking music publishing administration platform, designed to empower independent artists and labels. This innovative platform revolutionizes the music industry by providing transparent, efficient, and user-friendly solutions to simplify music rights management and maximize royalty collections.

UniteSync

Transforming Music Publishing with Cutting-Edge Technology

UniteSync simplifies the complexities of music publishing through its advanced platform. By automating copyright registration, royalty collection, and revenue tracking, it allows artists to focus on creating music while ensuring they are fairly compensated. Real-time analytics, intuitive dashboards, and automated processes equip creators with powerful tools to manage, track, and grow their earnings seamlessly.

Committed to Artist Success and Transparency

"UniteSync is built on the belief that independent artists deserve access to the same robust tools as major labels," said Carlos Palop, CEO and Founder of UniteSync. "Our platform goes beyond collecting royalties-it provides transparency and actionable insights that empower artists to make informed career decisions."

Key Features of UniteSync:

Royalty Collection: Accurate and timely collection of royalties from streaming, live performances, radio airplay, and more.

Accurate and timely collection of royalties from streaming, live performances, radio airplay, and more. Global Reach: Managing music rights across 117 countries to ensure worldwide monetization and protection.

Managing music rights across 117 countries to ensure worldwide monetization and protection. Intuitive Interface: A user-friendly dashboard offering detailed insights into earnings and rights management.

Empowering Financial Independence for Creators

UniteSync is dedicated to leveling the playing field for independent artists by removing barriers to success in the music industry. Its comprehensive support and innovative tools empower creators to achieve financial independence while focusing on their passion for music.

Learn More

For more information about UniteSync or to start maximizing your music royalties, visit https://unitesync.com or email us at hello@unitesync.com.

About UniteSync

UniteSync is a forward-thinking music publishing administration platform that provides independent artists and labels with innovative, transparent solutions to manage their rights and royalties. With a focus on efficiency and empowerment, UniteSync is the trusted partner for navigating the complexities of the global music industry.

UniteSync Logo

About UniteSync

UniteSync.com offers music publishing administration services, focusing on maximizing royalties for songwriters and composers. They handle royalty collection, licensing, and copyright protection, allowing artists to focus on their creative work.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/233108

SOURCE: UniteSync