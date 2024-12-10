Johnson City, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2024) - Hunden Partners (Hunden), in collaboration with the Johnson City Development Authority (JCDA) and the City of Johnson City (City), is issuing Part I of its Request for Qualifications and Proposals (RFQ|P) to identify and select a qualified developer for the redevelopment of the historic John Sevier Center and the Downtown Centre (Project) in Johnson City, Tennessee. The John Sevier Center was built in 1924 as a luxury hotel, and the Downtown Centre is an adjacent 343-space parking garage with approximately 38,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space.

The first part of the RFQ|P process, the Request for Qualifications (RFQ), will include written responses from proposers that outline their experience in providing development services for historic redevelopment projects. At the conclusion of Part I, Hunden will work with the JCDA and City to identify a short list of proposers best qualified to submit proposals in Part II for the redevelopment of the Project.

The City engaged Hunden in early 2024 to conduct a highest and best use market, financial feasibility and economic impact analysis for the Project. Hunden made recommendations for the types and uses for the redevelopment that would maximize impact, minimize feasibility gaps and create the most compelling development. Based upon Hunden's analysis, the City and JCDA are moving forward with the developer selection process.

"We are excited for the release of the RFQ for the redevelopment of the historic John Sevier Center and Downtown Centre. The iconic John Sevier Center is a significant part of our city's rich history, and we are eager to collaborate with a talented developer who shares our vision for its future," says Alicia Summers, Assistant City Manager.

The RFQ is available on Hunden's website at www.hunden.com/downloads and questions can be addressed to Hunden at JohnsonCityRFQ-P@hunden.com.

Photo Caption (Courtesy of Visit Johnson City): Downtown Johnson City's iconic John Sevier Center and adjacent Downtown Centre is the focus of the solicitation process for qualified developers. The redevelopment of both sites will support the long-term vibrancy of the city's downtown.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10939/233114_f95dce5ac46f0ae2_001full.jpg

About the City of Johnson City

Johnson City, Tennessee, offers the perfect blend of small-town charm and modern amenities, making it an ideal place to live, work, or visit. Nestled in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains in the northeastern portion of the state of Tennessee, Johnson City boasts stunning natural beauty, with easy access to outdoor activities like hiking, biking, rafting, and boating in nearby state parks and lakes.

The city is also known for its vibrant arts and culture scene where visitors will find everything from local art galleries to live music venues and festivals that celebrate the rich history of bluegrass and Appalachian music. Johnson City is home to East Tennessee State University, which adds a youthful energy and diversity to the downtown core and overall area while providing cultural and educational opportunities.

About Hunden Partners

Hunden Partners is the leading global advisor in destination real estate development. The firm offers a full range of project advisory and execution services including market, financial feasibility, and economic impact analyses, tourism planning and strategy, and development implementation services for specialty destination assets such as sports facilities, mixed-use and entertainment districts, convention and expo centers, hotels, entertainment venues, recreation facilities and other catalytic development projects.

Hunden assists clients to move projects from concept to funding to execution. The company's clients include cities, states, universities, DMOs, authorities and private developers. Hunden has conducted more than 1,000 studies and has had a hand in the development of over $20 billion in built or planned projects around the world.

