Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Perfekte Gelegenheit! Krypto-Boom mit dieser Aktie voll ausnutzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.12.2024 15:48 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bybit Expands On-Chain Earn Offering with SUI Staking

Finanznachrichten News

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, announces the addition of SUI to its On-Chain Earn platform, providing users the ability to participate in blockchain security while earning staking rewards. To mark this launch, a 12,000 SUI bonus pool will be available to eligible participants staking SUI during the event period.

Bybit Expands On-Chain Earn Offering with SUI Staking

Event Details

  • Duration: From now until Jan. 3, 2025, 11:59 PM (UTC)
  • Bonus Pool: 12,000 SUI, distributed proportionally based on participants' staking amounts.

Key Features of SUI Staking on Bybit

  • Higher APY Potential: On-chain staking offers competitive annual percentage yields.
  • Simplified Process: Bybit handles minor fees and distributes daily staking rewards directly to users.
  • Support for Blockchain Decentralization: Staking supports the decentralization and security of blockchain networks.
  • Flexibility: Participants can stake and redeem with ease, offering both convenience and accessibility.

Staking Mechanics and Reward Distribution

Users staking SUI on Bybit's On-Chain Earn during the event must maintain a staking period of at least 24 hours to qualify for earnings and the bonus pool. Rewards will be credited to users' Funding Accounts daily at 6:00 AM UTC, with no limits on the potential daily SUI earnings.

"We are excited to enhance our On-Chain Earn platform with the addition of SUI staking," said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director of Bybit. "This staking initiative reflects our commitment to empowering users with innovative and accessible ways to grow their crypto assets."

Bybit On-Chain Earn is an easy-to-use staking service that lets users earn rewards by staking crypto directly on the blockchain. Staking can be complicated, often requiring technical expertise and specialized hardware. Bybit On-Chain Earn simplifies this process by managing all the complexities - gas fees, node operations, and reward distribution - so users can stake popular PoS cryptocurrencies like ETH and SOL with just a few clicks.

Find out more: SUI-percharge with On-Chain Earn: Stake SUI to Earn up to 12,000 SUI

Bybit / TheCryptoArk

Bybit Logo

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 50 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2577757/Bybit_Expands_On_Chain_Earn_Offering_SUI_Staking.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-expands-on-chain-earn-offering-with-sui-staking-302327648.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.