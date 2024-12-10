Cascale Assembles U.S. Policy Member Expert Team to Shape Industry Priorities During Key Political Period

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, HONG KONG, CHINA and OAKLAND, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2024 / Cascale

Cascale announces the formation of its U.S. Policy Member Expert Team (MET), an advisory group of industry leaders and experts drawn from its membership community. Designed to reflect the voices of Cascale's diverse membership, the MET is tasked with defining Cascale's U.S. policy priorities and guiding the organization's regional advocacy strategy. As the nation transitions into a new legislative cycle following the presidential election, the U.S. Policy MET will play a crucial role in shaping Cascale's approach to addressing key challenges and opportunities for the textiles, apparel, and wider consumer goods sector.

"The United States has the world's largest fashion market, with revenue exceeding $350 billion," said Dr. Thiwanka De Fonseka, director of sustainability, Komar Brands. "The U.S. Policy MET, initiated by the fashion industry stakeholders, is critical to balancing the pressing need for sustainable development in the fashion industry with consistent growth. It ensures that products and services that enhance climate resilience, equitable partnerships, better livelihoods, and nature-positive impacts can move forward effectively without compromising environmental, social, and governance safeguards under strong U.S. policies that will impact the entire world."

The U.S. Policy MET includes representatives from leading brands, retailers, manufacturers, and affiliates, reflecting Cascale's commitment to member-focused and member-led advocacy. Members include representatives from American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA), Edward Garment, Everlane, GG International Manufacturing Co. Ltd, H&M, Komar Brands, Nike, Ralph Lauren, Sustainable Fashion Academy, VF Corporation, and WRAP.

"It's a great honor to join the U.S. Policy MET as a manufacturer," said Shein Han, director, compliance/sustainability from GG International Manufacturing Co. Ltd. "In Cascale, the 'CA' stands for collective action, and 'scale' references scaled ambitions. This MET embodies these principles, bringing together diverse perspectives to develop strategy and iron out the details during this pivotal legislative cycle. By amplifying the voice of manufacturers through a new member engagement structure and initiatives like this, Cascale strengthens its commitment to collective action. Together with all members participating in this MET, I'm excited to explore strategies, refine the details, and work toward achieving what we set out to do. Let's capitalize on this momentum!"

The MET is led by Cascale's Elisabeth von Reitzenstein, senior director of policy and public affairs, and Gabriele Ballero, public affairs manager, who will focus on harnessing member insights to shape Cascale's U.S. Public Affairs Strategy. While the MET's focus will be on delivering actionable insights and recommendations to strengthen Cascale's influence in the U.S., it will not engage in active lobbying.

"This initiative demonstrates the strength of member collaboration in shaping Cascale's advocacy efforts," said von Reitzenstein. "The U.S. Policy MET reflects our unwavering commitment to ensuring that our policy positions are firmly rooted in the insights, priorities, and shared expertise of our members. At this pivotal moment, their collective knowledge will enable us to advocate for policies that not only support industry growth but also drive meaningful innovation and sustainability. Together, we are building a unified and forward-thinking voice to address today's challenges and seize tomorrow's opportunities."

The establishment of the U.S. Policy MET builds on Cascale's commitment to region-specific advocacy. To date, Cascale's public affairs efforts have primarily focused on EU policy, including its impactful collaboration with the Policy Hub to address critical issues within the EU. With the launch of the U.S. Policy MET, Cascale is taking a step forward in expanding its policy and public affairs focus to other regions. In the release of the 2024 Policy Priorities in April 2024, Cascale outlined plans for collaborative efforts with its global Public Affairs Strategic Council to address regional challenges in the U.S. and Asia-Pacific. This work will continue in 2025 with the formation of a Policy MET for the Asia-Pacific region, reinforcing its dedication to global, member-driven advocacy.

The primary objectives of the U.S. Policy MET are to gather member expertise, agree on the most pressing policy priorities, and assess whether to focus advocacy efforts at the federal or state level-or both. Policy priorities paper(s) may also feed into the work of the American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA), further aligning Cascale's strategies with broader industry initiatives. By integrating member expertise, the MET will strengthen Cascale's voice on critical legislative and regulatory matters, ensuring the organization remains a leading advocate during this transformative political period.

ABOUT CASCALE

Cascale is the global nonprofit alliance empowering collaboration to drive equitable and restorative business practices in the consumer goods industry. Formerly known as the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, Cascale owns and develops the Higg Index, which is exclusively available on Worldly, the most comprehensive sustainability data and insights platform. Cascale unites over 300 retailers, brands, manufacturers, governments, academics, and NGO/nonprofit affiliates around the globe through one singular vision: To catalyze impact at scale and give back more than we take to the planet and its people.

