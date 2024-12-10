Harte Hanks, Inc.: Harte Hanks Teams Up With Reddy to Revolutionize Customer Care Using AI-Driven Solutions

CHELMSFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2024 / Harte Hanks, Inc. (NASDAQ:HHS), the 101-year-old Massachusetts-based global customer experience company, today announced it's collaborating with Reddy, a contact center coaching and training platform that uses AI to help businesses automate and optimize their contact centers.

Reddy is an all-in-one coaching platform powered by AI. It is the only customizable system that provides simulation training, copilot technology (to advise agents during calls) and call monitoring/metrics. Harte Hanks will use Reddy's platform to support global call center operations by improving agent onboarding, automating training, and providing agent feedback.

"AI is the future and our partnership with Reddy represents a significant step in harnessing technology to improve training and coaching for our thousands of Customer Care agents. Rather than using AI to replace agents, we will use it to empower agents to ensure more personalized customer interactions that lead to improved results for our clients," said Varsha Tomar, VP Partnerships at Harte Hanks.

"Collaborating closely, both teams are working diligently to integrate the technology into operations. Although our partnership is in the initial stages, our agent and customer satisfaction rates are already showing positive momentum and results." Said Ben Chacko, Managing Director, Customer Care.

"We are incredibly excited to join forces with Harte Hanks, a pioneer in customer data and marketing solutions. Together, we are helping businesses optimize their sales and support processes while delivering impactful customer experiences," added Adam Levin, CEO & Founder of Reddy.

About Reddy

Reddy is an all-in-one coaching platform powered by AI. Reddy enables contact centers to automate and optimize their operations and engagement strategies. By integrating powerful tools such as Pre-Call Training, Live-Call Assistance and Post-Call Coaching, Reddy.io helps customer contact teams increase efficiency, personalize communication, and provide elite customer service. For more information, visit www.reddy.io.

About Harte Hanks

Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HHS) is a leading global customer experience company whose mission is to partner with clients to provide them with CX strategy, data-driven analytics and actionable insights combined with seamless program execution to better understand, attract, and engage their customers.

Using its unparalleled resources and award-winning talent in the areas of Customer Care, Fulfillment and Logistics, Sales Services and Marketing Services, Harte Hanks has a proven track record of driving results for some of the world's premier brands, including GlaxoSmithKline, Unilever, Pfizer, Max, Volvo, Ford, FedEx, Midea, and IBM among others. Headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, Harte Hanks has over 2,500 employees in offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

For more information, visit hartehanks.com.

As used herein, "Harte Hanks" or "the Company" refers to Harte Hanks, Inc., and/or its applicable operating subsidiaries, as the context may require. Harte Hanks' logo and name are trademarks of Harte Hanks.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials, and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "plan," "target," "forecast" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements concern management's expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by the management of the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements. Given these risk factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K (if any). These statements constitute the Company's cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

