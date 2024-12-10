Vheda Health Achieves I1 HITRUST Certification

Reinforcing Its Commitment to Security and Client Trust

Vheda Health, a leader in virtual health engagement for underserved populations, is proud to announce it has achieved i1 HITRUST certification, the industry's most rigorous standard for healthcare security. This milestone reflects Vheda Health's ongoing commitment to safeguarding the privacy and data of its health plan partners and their members, providing an added layer of confidence to clients relying on the security and reliability of its platform.

The HITRUST certification process requires a significant investment of time and resources, demanding adherence to stringent security controls. Vheda Health's dedication to this achievement highlights its proactive stance on data protection, as well as its commitment to remaining a trusted partner to health plans across the nation. This certification strengthens Vheda Health's capacity to support its clients in a secure environment, an assurance that is particularly critical in today's healthcare landscape.

"This HITRUST certification represents our unwavering commitment to protecting the data and privacy of our health plan clients and their members," said Shameet Luhar, CEO of Vheda Health. "By achieving this standard, we've not only fortified our security measures but have also invested in the peace of mind for those we serve. This certification is a testament to our team's dedication to excellence and our shared responsibility to maintain this high standard every day."

The move from A1 to I1 certification has tripled Vheda Health's security controls, and the company has established comprehensive Corrective Action Plans (CAPs) to ensure continuous improvement and vigilance in data security.

About Vheda Health

Vheda Health is the pioneering leader in virtual health engagement for health plans supporting underserved populations. With over a decade of experience, our turnkey chronic care and maternal health programs create a digital extension to your care management team that delivers an outstanding 84%-member engagement and an average 3:1 return on investment. The most trusted government payors partner with Vheda Health to create the best healthcare experience that empowers people to live their best life. For more information, please visit vheda.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

