Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2024) - Masivo Silver Corp. (TSXV: MASS) (OTC Pink: GNYPF) ("Masivo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has finished the drilling of hole No.7 at 165.5 feet with the objective of testing of the strong historical IP anomalies that are interpreted to reflect sulfide mineralization that is part of the skarn mineralization at the Boston Mine.

The company is very pleased to have finished drilling for the year 2024 and is looking forward to assay results to determine and design a phase II exploration drilling campaign for the year 2025.

Results from the first drill hole indicate that Masivo's geological model and projected target zones appear to be accurate. Hole No. 1 encountered two projected mineralized zones. Significant drill intercepts include 55 feet (drilled width) of 0.99% Cu, 1.52 g/t Au and 30.35 g/t Ag starting at 65 feet down hole.

Per news release dated November 6, 2024, holes #2 and #3 are being re-assayed using metallic screen assays. We expect these new assay results to be completed in early 2025.

Holes #4 and #5 are completed and in the process of being logged, sampled, and shipped to an independent lab, and we expect these results back in early 2025.

Holes #6 and #7 have also been completed. and the core remains at the Boston mine site and is in the process of being logged, sampled and shipped to an independent lab.

Hole #8 will be pushed into 2025 given we are moving into the winter season.

David Coburn, Masivo Silver CEO, says, "We remain bullish on the Boston mine and are looking forward to continued assay results. A phase 2 drill program is being developed per recent site visits."

The company continues analyzing several very strong gold and silver exploration opportunities in Mexico and the southern States. The company also has a $75,000 drill and exploration credit to use in Mexico.

Qualified Person

Brian Brewer, PGeo, is Masivo Silver's qualified person for the company's projects in Mexico and Nevada and has approved this news release.

