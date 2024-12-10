MeasureUp launches its B2B eCommerce and seeks distributors to strengthen its international expansion

The company is committed to global growth with a new distribution strategy in EMEA, APAC, and LATAM, and introduces innovative developments such as its upcoming AI-powered Learning Locker.

MIAMI, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MeasureUp, a global leader in practice tests and assessments specialized in IT certifications, has announced the launch of its new eCommerce platform targeted at the B2B channel. This strategic advancement enables companies of all sizes to access volume packages with exclusive discounts of up to 85% compared to B2C pricing.

Businesses can now register and create their accounts at www.measureup.com to explore this new offering. The platform is designed to cater to the specific needs of teams undergoing continuous training, facilitating the acquisition and management of key tools for technological skills development.

The Learning Locker evolves: Artificial intelligence at the service of corporate learning

In line with its commitment to innovation, MeasureUp is developing a completely revamped version of its Learning Locker, which will be launched in the second half of next year. This AI-driven advancement will allow students to create personalized certification paths based on their professional goals. Companies will also be able to use this tool to design customized training paths for their teams, aligning them with project requirements and strategic objectives.

MeasureUp drives global growth through new distributors.

The launch of this eCommerce marks the beginning of an ambitious international expansion strategy for MeasureUp, focusing on strengthening its presence in EMEA, APAC, and LATAM through partnerships with local distributors. This network of partners will allow the company to reach new audiences, boosting digitalization and professional development for thousands of organizations worldwide.

"With our B2B eCommerce and the upcoming AI-powered Learning Locker, we reaffirm our commitment to leading IT certification training. The numbers speak for themselves: we are a trusted partner for students and companies seeking success in technological training," stated Sam Brocal, CEO of MeasureUp.

About MeasureUp: Figures that reflect its leadership

With over 25 years of experience, MeasureUp has trained more than 8.2 million students in 150 countries, working alongside 13 leading vendors such as Microsoft, CompTIA, Cisco, and AWS. The company currently offers more than 200 practice tests covering 94 technologies and 59 professional roles, with a total of over 4,000 training hours available.

User satisfaction reflects the quality of its offerings: 85% of users would recommend MeasureUp, 99% highlight the technical accuracy of the tests, and 91% appreciate the detailed progress reports, which provide clear analyses of performance and areas for improvement.

