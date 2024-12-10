DJ Amundi Index Solutions: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Amundi Index Solutions (MFDD,USIX,USIG,USHY,UHYG,LEMB,CE2D,AEMD,YIEL,PRIE,PRIZ,PRJU,PRIJ,PRIC,PRIR,PRIG,PRIT,PRUC,PRIP,ESDG,ESDU,MSDU,MSDG,PRUK,AEMU,SADA,AGHG,GOVG,500D,JARG,MPXG,AMEG,C024,PRUB,CJ1P) Amundi Index Solutions: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 10-Dec-2024 / 15:40 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AMUNDI INDEX SOLUTIONS Société d'investissement à capital variable Registered Office: 5, allée Scheffer, L-2520 Luxembourg RCS Luxembourg B 206.810 (the "company") ______________________________________________________________________ NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS December 10, 2024 The Board of Directors of the Company hereby wishes to inform the Shareholders holding AMUNDI INDEX SOLUTIONS distribution shares that annual dividends will be paid as stated in the table below. The distribution of each dividend will be carried out according to the following calendar: - Record date: December 9, 2024 - Ex-date: December 10, 2024 - Payment date: December 13, 2024 ETF Name ISIN Share Class TIDM Listing Distribution Income Amount Sedol Currency Currency (in share class currency) Amundi MSCI EMU ESG CTB Net Zero Ambition LU0908501132 EUR MFDD GBP 4.35 BP852M7 UCITS ETF Dist LN Amundi USD Corporate Bond PAB Net Zero LU1285959703 USD USIX GBX 2.48 BCW3NW3 Ambition UCITS ETF Dist LN Amundi USD Corporate Bond PAB Net Zero LU1285959703 USD USIG USD 2.48 B7V4593 Ambition UCITS ETF Dist LN Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG LU1435356149 USD USHY USD 3.28 BP852P0 UCITS ETF Dist LN Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG LU1435356149 USD UHYG GBP 3.28 B8FH960 UCITS ETF Dist LN Amundi Global Emerging Bond Markit iBoxx LU1686830909 USD LEMB USD 2.68 BCW3NT0 UCITS ETF Dist LN Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (D) LU1737652310 EUR CE2D GBX 1.79 BF51WV7 LN Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS LU1737652583 EUR AEMD GBX 1.18 BF51WT5 ETF DR (D) LN Amundi EUR High Yield Corporate Bond ESG LU1812090543 EUR YIEL EUR 2.41 BKSBGZ1 UCITS ETF Dist LN Amundi Prime Europe UCITS ETF DR (D) LU1931974262 EUR PRIE GBX 0.81 BKSBG95 LN Amundi Prime Eurozone UCITS ETF DR (D) LU1931974429 EUR PRIZ GBX 0.81 B8C0D37 LN Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D) LU1931974775 JPY PRJU USD 86 BKSBH25 LN Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D) LU1931974775 JPY PRIJ GBX 86 BJTCG23 LN Amundi EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist LU1931975079 EUR PRIC GBX 0.41 B3PXK04 LN Amundi Prime Euro Govies UCITS ETF DR (D) LU1931975152 EUR PRIR GBX 0.36 B3PS388 LN Amundi Prime Global Government Bond UCITS LU1931975236 EUR PRIG GBX 0.41 BD6DPH5 ETF Dist LN Amundi Prime US Treasury UCITS ETF DR (D) LU1931975319 USD PRIT GBX 0.52 BFWGR32 LN Amundi USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist LU2037749152 USD PRUC USD 0.75 BWFZYM3 LN Amundi USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist LU2037749152 USD PRIP GBX 0.75 BWFZYN4 LN Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS LU2059756598 EUR ESDG GBX 1.46 BYMK4L4 ETF DR (D) LN Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS LU2059756598 EUR ESDU USD 1.46 BYMK3B7 ETF DR (D) LN Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI LU2059756754 USD MSDU USD 1.02 BDF5JX6 PAB UCITS ETF DR (D) LN Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI LU2059756754 USD MSDG GBX 1.02 BDF5JY7 PAB UCITS ETF DR (D) LN Amundi Prime UK Mid & Small Cap UCITS ETF LU2182388152 GBP PRUK GBX 0.78 BL66RT6 DR - GBP (D) LN Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS LU2277591868 USD AEMU USD 0.95 BDHFR18 ETF DR - USD (D) LN Amundi Index MSCI EM Asia SRI PAB UCITS LU2300294589 USD SADA USD 0.55 BDHFQZ5 ETF DR (D) LN Amundi Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF DR LU2355200523 GBP AGHG GBX 1.22 BP0BPN5 - HEDGED GBP (D) LN Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global LU2355200796 GBP GOVG GBX 0.9 BDF5K00 Govies UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D) LN Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (D) LU2391437253 USD 500D USD 0.75 BDF5JZ8 LN Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF LU2469335025 GBP JARG GBX 0.74 BP0BPM4 DR - GBP (D) LN Amundi Index MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI LU2469335298 GBP MPXG GBX 1.5 BG0V4H9 PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) LN Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI LU2469335371 GBP AMEG GBX 0.94 BG0V4D5 PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) LN Amundi MSCI China A II UCITS ETF Dist LU2572256746 USD C024 GBP 3.18 BP0BPQ8 LN Amundi USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP LU2621112452 GBP PRUB GBP 0.42 BDF5FR2 Hedged Dist LN Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Climate Net Zero LU2668197069 GBP CJ1P GBP 0.18 BDF5FQ1 Ambition CTB UCITS ETF GBP Dist LN

Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds.

The Board of Directors

