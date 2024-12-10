Ray C. Anderson Foundation: Thomasville Community Development Corporation Receives Drawdown Georgia Grant

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2024 / Ray C. Anderson Foundation:

The Thomasville Community Development Corporation (TCDC) has been named the recipient of a two-year Drawdown Georgia Climate Solutions & Equity Grant of $100,000 per year.

TCDC is part of the third cohort to receive grant funding from five Georgia-based family foundations, focused on climate solutions that lift people up and advance community priorities with the ultimate goal of the climate justice movement.

TCDC will apply plant-based diet and residential solar climate solutions to scale existing work in the historic Dewey City neighborhood. They will be working to decrease the energy cost burdens for residents in 52 senior apartments while improving the health outcomes of hundreds of residents in the surrounding community, which is currently designated as a "food desert."

