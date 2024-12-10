Freedom Holding Corp. Presents the 2024 FIDE World Rapid & Blitz Championships in New York City

Freedom Holding Corp., a NASDAQ-listed global financial services leader, is proud to announce its title sponsorship of the International Chess Federation's (FIDE) 2024 flagship event - the FIDE World Rapid & Blitz Chess Championships.

This prestigious chess event will take place from December 26 to 31, 2024, at the iconic 55 Wall Street in New York City. It marks the first time this championship will be held in the United States.

The world's best chess minds will gather in the financial capital, including five-time Rapid and six-time Blitz World Champion Magnus Carlsen, along with top players like Alireza Firouzja, Ian Nepomniachtchi, and Wesley So. The women's championship will feature elite players such as Alexandra Kosteniuk, Mariya Muzychuk, and Humpy Koneru, as well as emerging international talent.

"Chess is an integral part of our culture at Freedom Holding," said Timur Turlov, CEO of Freedom Holding Corp. "The strategic depth and precision required in chess align perfectly with the principles of modern business. We are thrilled to bring the excitement of the FIDE World Rapid & Blitz Championships to New York, a city synonymous with ambition and innovation."

Turlov emphasized that Freedom Holding's involvement in FIDE projects represents not just sponsorship but a true partnership aimed at promoting chess worldwide.

"This event is unique in so many ways," added Emil Sutovsky, FIDE CEO. "Top grandmasters will gather in the financial heart of the world, creating synergies between the sharpest minds in chess and finance."

'Wall Street Gambit' - Where Chess Meets Finance

As part of the championship, Freedom Holding will host the 'Wall Street Gambit' Chess and Finance Conference on December 29-30, aiming to connect the worlds of chess and finance.

"This conference offers attendees a unique opportunity to exchange insights on decision-making, focus, and emotional control - skills essential in both chess and finance," said Turlov.

The program will include keynote speeches by chess legends Magnus Carlsen and Viswanathan Anand, financial leaders Boaz Weinstein and Kenneth Rogoff, a chess tournament for attendees, and a networking cocktail.

Event Schedule:

December 26-28: Open and Women's Rapid & Blitz Championships.

December 29-30: 'Wall Street Gambit' Chess and Finance Conference.

December 31: Grand Finale and Awards Ceremony.

About Freedom Holding Corp.

Operating in 19 countries, Freedom Holding Corp. is a diversified financial services company committed to fostering intellectual and cultural growth. It actively supports global chess initiatives, including the FIDE World Corporate Chess Championship.

About FIDE

Founded in 1924, the International Chess Federation (FIDE) is the governing body of chess, regulating international competitions and uniting over 200 national chess federations. FIDE is recognized as a Global Sporting Organization by the International Olympic Committee and represents one of the world's largest sports federations.

For more details about the championship, visit worldrapidandblitz.fide.com.

