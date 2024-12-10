Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.12.2024

WKN: A2ACHP | ISIN: VGG225641015 | Ticker-Symbol: 5CT
Frankfurt
10.12.24
08:00 Uhr
0,036 Euro
-0,003
-7,69 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
10.12.2024 16:16 Uhr
Coinsilium Group Limited: Exercise of Warrants

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Exercise of Warrants 

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Exercise of Warrants 
10-Dec-2024 / 14:44 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 
("Coinsilium" or the "Company") 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Exercise of Warrants 
 
London, UK, 10 December 2024 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Web3 investor, advisor, and 
venture builder announces that it has received warrant exercise notices over 633,333 new ordinary shares of no-par 
value in the Company, at an exercise price of 3 pence per share raising GBP19,000 for the Company. 
The exercised warrants are among those granted during the Company's subscription and broker placement, through 
Peterhouse Capital and SI Capital, as announced 21 April 2023. 
Admission 
Application has been made for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth 
Market on or around 16 December 2024 ("Admission"). The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the ordinary 
shares of the Company in issue. 
Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 218,697,567 ordinary shares of no-par value. This 
number will represent the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the 
calculation by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest 
in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. 
The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. 
The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. 
 
Coinsilium Group Limited                   +350 2000 8223 
Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman              +44 (0) 7785 381 089 
Eddy Travia, Chief Executive                 www.coinsilium.com 
 
 
 
Peterhouse Capital Limited 
                               +44 (0) 207 469 0930 
(AQUIS Growth Market Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker) 
 
 
SI Capital Limited (Joint Broker) 
Nick Emerson                         +44 (0) 1483 413 500 
 
 
 
Oberon Capital (Joint Broker) 
Nick Lovering, Adam Pollock                 +44 203 179 5300

Notes to Editor

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is an advisor, venture builder and investor at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation.

Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events.

Coinsilium's wholly owned subsidiary Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited is the Company's operational hub in Gibraltar. Coinsilium shares are traded on the Aquis Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

For more information, visit: https://www.coinsilium.com/

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      VGG225641015 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      COIN 
Sequence No.:  364326 
EQS News ID:  2048273 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2048273&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 10, 2024 09:45 ET (14:45 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
