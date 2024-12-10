Workflow Automation Provider SimpliGov Expands Payment Processing Services

Managed Service Provides Extensive Integration Options

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2024 / SimpliGov, a leader in government workflow automation and digital transformation for state and local government, today announced the expansion of its payment integration services. The services will further streamline payment processing with enhanced security and online payment availability in public sector organizations.

The expansion broadens SimpliGov's scope of payment integration options, facilitating a modern payment experience for citizens of state and local governments. The result is a seamless, compliant, and secure end-to-end experience for SimpliGov customers and the communities they serve.

A unified approach securely integrates payment processing while protecting the exchange of data by simplifying the process of managing tokens, regardless of the tokenization method used by each processor. This allows SimpliGov customers to add or change processors and scale services without significant alterations to existing systems. Using SimpliGov's workflow automation platform, state and local governments can manage collections within any government process.

Use cases where digital payments improve collection rates and increase efficiency include property taxes, licensing and permitting, public transportation passes, vehicle registration renewals, municipal fees, fines and penalties, and utility payments. In all cases, the option for online payments improves transaction times while reducing the reliance on mailing or onsite exchange of cash, money orders, and checks.

Payment processing integrations are available for a wide range of systems, including First Data, the largest company in the payments industry, PayItTM, the leading processor in citizen engagement-focused processing, as well as ChaseNet, Elavon, WorldPay, and may others.

"We are always looking for sound strategies that offer our customers the best balance of integration and modernization to help them achieve their specific business goals," said David O'Connell, CEO, SimpliGov. "Our approach to setting the standard for workflow process automation is through a best-of-breed approach. By combining our digital automation solutions with advanced payment processing capabilities, we are elevating the standard for the financial operations in government entities."

Key benefits of integrated payment processing service include:

Compliance: Tokenization helps government agencies comply with standards like PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard) to protect cardholder data

Enhanced Security: State-of-the-art encryption and fraud detection technologies ensure the highest level of security

User-Friendliness: An intuitive platform that simplifies the payment process for both government staff and the public by reducing the number of checks, phone calls and in-person visits needed to complete transactions

Speed and Efficiency: Fast and reliable processing of payments reduces administrative burden and improves cash flow management

Scalability: The ability to seamlessly manage peaks in volume without compromising performance

