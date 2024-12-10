Token Communities: The Very First Asia-Pacific OZ Industrial Park in the U.S. is Opening Soon

Token Communities is entering the Industrial Park real Estate Market in TX

ASC Global Inc. as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Token Communities (OTC PINK:TKCM) has executed a Letter of Intent on December 6th, 2024 to acquire 749 acres of development site for the very first Asia-Pacific OZ Industrial Park in Texas and the U.S.

As the U.S. has been strengthening up on increasing the importing tariff of products coming in to the U.S. market from China, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam and Cambodia, therefore many manufacturers in Asia have started to set up production facilities in the U.S. to avoid the expensive import tax and special tariff. As of 2023, the trade deficit between China and the U.S. is over 235 billion dollars, and the trade deficit with ASEAN countries has exceeded 200 billion dollars, said Olivia Wen who is a partner of Morgan Capital and the Spoke person of this Asia-Pacific OZ Industrial Park project.

According to the Company, this project of over 32 million sq. ft is located in an OZ zone ( Opportunity Zone ) on Interstate 10 ( I-10 ) in the outskirts of Houston, Texas. It is convenient to access Port Houston, George Bush Int'l Airport ( IAH ), Port of Los Angeles ( Pacific Ocean ) to the west, and Port of Mobile, Alabama ( Gulf of Mexico ) and Port of Jacksonville ( Atlantic Ocean ) to the east. This project will be a mixed-use Master-Planned Development with Industrial Section, Office Section, Expo Section, Logistic Section, Residential Section and Commercial Section to accommodate and fulfill the various needs and demands of those foreign companies and their employees.

There are already more than a handful of Chinese companies expressed strong interests in moving in and establishing manufacturing bases in this park, including a recreational electric vehicle company, a modular home manufacturer, an electric scooter manufacturer, a herbal supplement company among many others. As per David Chen ( A/K/A David Champ ) who is the President and CEO of the company, this project will be developed in many phases, a due diligence report and master development plan is being worked on aggressively with a local firm in Houston now. The final goal is to accommodate over 100 companies and creating over 10,000. new jobs in this industrial park, generating over 500 million dollars in annual gross revenue, and over 50 million dollars in gross annual income to the company through various services and rental incomes from the six sections. This OZ park is also located in a Rural EB-5 qualified area, therefore the qualified foreign investors can apply for their permanent residence status for their entire family. Since the officers of American Software Capital and Morgan Capital are also the co-founders of this project, therefore the qualified companies will have the opportunities to go public as U.S. domestic companies onto OTC, Nasdaq and NYSE.

Related Images

Site Map

I-10 East of Houston ASC Global Inc.

ASC Global Logo Opportunity Zone

OZ Zone

View the original press release on accesswire.com