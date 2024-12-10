abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Return of Capital to Shareholders - Redemption of Redeemable Bonus Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 10
To: Company Announcements
Date: 10 December 2024
Company: abrdn Property Income Trust Limited
Subject: Return of Capital - Redemption of Redeemable Bonus Shares
Subject to approval by API Shareholders on 17 December 2024, the directors of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (the "Company") have announced their intention to make an initial return of the proceeds of sale of the Company's property portfolio by way of an initial issue and redemption of Redeemable Bonus Shares. One Redeemable Bonus Share will be issued for every Company ordinary share in issue and is proposed to be repurchased for
52 pence per Redeemable Bonus Share (the "Return of Capital").
The timetable for the Return of Capital is as follows:
Ex-Dividend Date - 17 December 2024
Record Time - 6.00 p.m. on 18 December 2024
Expected redemption and cancellation of Redeemable Bonus Shares - 19 December 2024
Payment Date - By 24 December 2024
Redemption price per Redeemable Bonus Share - 52.0p
Interim PID Dividend
The Return of Capital is in addition to the previously declared interim Property Income Dividend ("PID") of 3.0p per ordinary share (gross of any tax adjustments).
As previously announced, the timetable for the Interim PID is as follows:
Ex-Dividend Date - 19 December 2024
Record Time - 6.00 p.m. on 20 December 2024
Payment Date - By 10 January 2025
Dividend per ordinary share - 3.0p
All Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745436
Fax: 01481 745186