Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Perfekte Gelegenheit! Krypto-Boom mit dieser Aktie voll ausnutzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0EAWV | ISIN: GB0033875286 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ABRDN PROPERTY INCOME TRUST LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABRDN PROPERTY INCOME TRUST LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
10.12.2024 17:00 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Return of Capital to Shareholders - Redemption of Redeemable Bonus Shares

Finanznachrichten News

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Return of Capital to Shareholders - Redemption of Redeemable Bonus Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 10

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Return of Capital to Shareholders - Redemption of Redeemable Bonus Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 10

To: Company Announcements

Date: 10 December 2024

Company: abrdn Property Income Trust Limited

Subject: Return of Capital - Redemption of Redeemable Bonus Shares

Subject to approval by API Shareholders on 17 December 2024, the directors of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (the "Company") have announced their intention to make an initial return of the proceeds of sale of the Company's property portfolio by way of an initial issue and redemption of Redeemable Bonus Shares. One Redeemable Bonus Share will be issued for every Company ordinary share in issue and is proposed to be repurchased for

52 pence per Redeemable Bonus Share (the "Return of Capital").

The timetable for the Return of Capital is as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date - 17 December 2024

Record Time - 6.00 p.m. on 18 December 2024

Expected redemption and cancellation of Redeemable Bonus Shares - 19 December 2024

Payment Date - By 24 December 2024

Redemption price per Redeemable Bonus Share - 52.0p

Interim PID Dividend

The Return of Capital is in addition to the previously declared interim Property Income Dividend ("PID") of 3.0p per ordinary share (gross of any tax adjustments).

As previously announced, the timetable for the Interim PID is as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date - 19 December 2024

Record Time - 6.00 p.m. on 20 December 2024

Payment Date - By 10 January 2025

Dividend per ordinary share - 3.0p

All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

PO Box 255

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745436

Fax: 01481 745186


© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.