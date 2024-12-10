abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Return of Capital to Shareholders - Redemption of Redeemable Bonus Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 10

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Return of Capital to Shareholders - Redemption of Redeemable Bonus Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 10

To: Company Announcements

Date: 10 December 2024

Company: abrdn Property Income Trust Limited

Subject: Return of Capital - Redemption of Redeemable Bonus Shares

Subject to approval by API Shareholders on 17 December 2024, the directors of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (the "Company") have announced their intention to make an initial return of the proceeds of sale of the Company's property portfolio by way of an initial issue and redemption of Redeemable Bonus Shares. One Redeemable Bonus Share will be issued for every Company ordinary share in issue and is proposed to be repurchased for

52 pence per Redeemable Bonus Share (the "Return of Capital").

The timetable for the Return of Capital is as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date - 17 December 2024

Record Time - 6.00 p.m. on 18 December 2024

Expected redemption and cancellation of Redeemable Bonus Shares - 19 December 2024

Payment Date - By 24 December 2024

Redemption price per Redeemable Bonus Share - 52.0p

Interim PID Dividend

The Return of Capital is in addition to the previously declared interim Property Income Dividend ("PID") of 3.0p per ordinary share (gross of any tax adjustments).

As previously announced, the timetable for the Interim PID is as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date - 19 December 2024

Record Time - 6.00 p.m. on 20 December 2024

Payment Date - By 10 January 2025

Dividend per ordinary share - 3.0p

All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

PO Box 255

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745436

Fax: 01481 745186