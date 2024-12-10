John Galt Solutions Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain Planning Overall 2024 Vendor Assessment

John Galt Solutions, a global leader in automating supply chain planning to empower businesses to make better decisions faster, today announced the company is named a Leader in the recently published IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain Planning Overall 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc US52694624e, November 2024).

According to the report, "John Galt Solutions' focus as an expert end-to-end planning solution provider with a history of continuous innovations in AI/ML has positioned it to deliver best-in-class supply chain planning solutions and business transformational processes - and it hasn't stopped there."

The IDC MarketScape assesses the capability and business strategy of 19 vendors with broad competencies and experience in supply chain planning, based on a comprehensive framework and set of parameters to offer organizations insight into supply chain planning tools.

John Galt Solutions' Atlas Planning Platform leverages advanced AI/ML capabilities to connect data and operations across the end-to-end supply chain, delivering actionable insights and enabling faster decision-making.

"We're honored to be recognized as a Leader in this IDC MarketScape," said Alex Pradhan, Global Product Strategy Leader at John Galt Solutions. "We believe this recognition underscores our commitment to delivering innovative supply chain planning solutions. We continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in supply chain planning, and help drive business transformation for our customers around the world."

To access the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain Planning Overall 2024 Vendor Assessment excerpt, please click here.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About John Galt Solutions

More than ever, companies must be able to sense and respond to the dynamics of complex global supply chain performance, seize new opportunities, reduce?costs,?and drive profitability. John Galt Solutions' Atlas Planning Platform is a comprehensive end-to-end supply chain planning software solution with advanced analytics and machine learning to automate planning, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. A SaaS-based platform, Atlas transforms S&OP processes;?demand,?inventory,?and replenishment;?supply and inventory optimization;?manufacturing planning and scheduling;?financial budget and sales forecasting. We partner closely with companies such as MARS, Continental Tire, Milwaukee Tool, Deschutes Brewery, Netgear, and American Red Cross to empower planners to make better and faster decisions with greater confidence. To learn how John Galt Solutions can help you improve supply chain performance, visit johngalt.com.

