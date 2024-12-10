TransConnect Services: TCS Fuel Card Reaches Historic $1 Billion in Client Savings

Milestone Achievement Benefits Small- to Medium-Sized Trucking Companies and Larger Fleets

TransConnect Services (TCS) proudly announces a historic milestone as the TCS Fuel Card reaches an unprecedented $1 billion in cumulative fuel savings for clients since its inception in 2014. This monumental achievement signifies more than a financial benchmark; it represents the ongoing commitment from TCS to level the playing field between small- to medium-sized trucking companies and large fleets by providing the same great savings at the pump to all clients.

TCS sets the standard in fuel discount cards, providing clients with the best possible savings and service in the industry. TCS remains committed to offering its clients unbeatable fuel discounts, supported by a powerful network of partners. The TCS Fuel Card continues to be an essential resource in helping trucking companies improve their bottom lines by saving at the pump.

TCS Fuel Card clients are part of a robust community of like-minded trucking businesses that have together saved $1 billion. Each company's savings contributes to this impressive total, showcasing the shared advantage that makes the TCS Fuel Card so valuable.

Since launching in 2014, the TCS Fuel Card has made it possible for all clients-regardless of fleet size-to access exceptional fuel savings at now more than 2,000 in-network discount partner locations across the country. TCS Fuel Card holders enjoy substantial fuel discounts at premier truck stops, including TA®, Petro Stopping Centers®, TA Express®, 7FLEET Diesel Network - 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes, AMBEST®, Maverik, Irving Oil, Casey's, Kwik Trip Kwik Star, Sapp Bros, Road Ranger, Roady's, Fuel City, and Petroleum Wholesale L.P.

In celebration of reaching $1 billion in fuel savings, TCS is giving back to its clients by offering $55,000 in prizes. This giveaway thanks TCS clients for their loyalty and contribution to this shared success. Each client's success story is a part of the journey that has driven the TCS Fuel Card to reach this accomplishment.

"We're incredibly proud of the collective savings our clients have achieved," said Chris Courts, TCS President and Managing Director. "This milestone is a testament to our commitment to helping small- to medium-sized trucking companies compete with the biggest fleets by offering great savings at the pump. We look forward to continuing to drive significant savings for our clients and celebrating more milestones in the future."

Formed in 2014, TransConnect Services (TCS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Apex Capital Corp , is a fuel card platform for the trucking industry. The mission of TCS is to level the playing field between small-to medium-sized carriers and the larger fleets. TCS wants each client to enjoy the advantages of exceptional customer service and receive the best savings possible. TCS is committed to responsive, personal service. For more information, visit the TCS website .

