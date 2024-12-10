EPA Recommends My Green Lab Certification and ACT Ecolabel, Setting the Standard for Sustainable Science

This recommendation reinforces the integrity and transparency of My Green Lab's standard development process, and the high-quality and rigor of its certification and ecolabel programs.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2024 / My Green Lab, the global nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the sustainability of laboratory research, is proud to announce the recommendation of both My Green Lab Certification and the ACT Ecolabel Program into the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Environmentally Preferable Purchasing (EPP) Program. This mark of distinction from EPA highlights the credibility of My Green Lab's programs and their alignment with international best practices.

EPA's Recommendations of Specifications, Standards, and Ecolabels help federal purchasers identify and procure environmentally preferable products and services. Federal purchasers are directed in Executive Order 14057 on Catalyzing American Clean Energy Industries and Jobs through Federal Sustainability, the Federal Sustainability Plan, and subpart 23.1 of the Federal Acquisition Regulation to procure products and services meeting the Recommendations to meet net-zero emissions and other procurement goals. Alignment with federal sustainability goals demonstrates that My Green Lab Certification and the ACT Ecolabel Program meet the highest international standards, driving meaningful progress toward reducing the environmental impact of scientific research.

"EPA's recommendation is a powerful validation of our work at My Green Lab," said James Connelly, CEO of My Green Lab. "This distinction affirms the integrity of our programs and their critical role in reducing the environmental impact of laboratories and laboratory products. With EPA's support, we are one step closer to making green labs the global standard."

This independent review by one of the world's most recognized environmental authorities affirms that both My Green Lab's standard development process and its criteria adhere to best practices for environmental certifications. EPA's recommendation further establishes My Green Lab Certification as the world's most trusted standard for implementing sustainability best practices in laboratories, while the ACT Ecolabel serves as a critical tool to help procurement teams and scientists make informed, sustainable choices that align with federal sustainability goals.

About My Green Lab

My Green Lab® is a nonprofit environmental organization with a mission to build a global culture of sustainability in science. The organization is the world leader in developing internationally recognized sustainability standards for laboratories and laboratory products-bringing sustainability to the community responsible for the world's life-changing medical and technical innovations. Laboratories are some of the most resource-intensive spaces in any industry, but they don't have to be. By introducing a new perspective and proven best practices within a carefully crafted framework, My Green Lab has inspired tens of thousands of scientists and lab professionals to make positive changes in their labs by reducing the environmental impact of their work.

My Green Lab Certification

The world's most trusted green lab certification, guiding scientists and lab teams toward actionable sustainability practices. Supported by third-party verification from Impact Laboratories, My Green Lab Certification has engaged 3,450 labs in 50 countries reaching over 41,000 scientists.

My Green Lab ACT Ecolabel

The ACT Ecolabel provides transparent, third-party verified data about the environmental impact of laboratory products. By offering clear information on product sustainability, the ACT Ecolabel empowers procurement teams and scientists to make informed, sustainable choices. The ACT Ecolabel database includes 3,400 labels from 40 manufacturers.

