Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2024) - Cerilon is pleased to announce that the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality - Division of Air Quality has issued a Permit to Construct for Cerilon GTL North Dakota. This milestone follows an extensive application review, solicitation of public comment and a public hearing held in Williston in November 2024. The State's process thoroughly assessed the air quality aspects of the proposed facility and included independent modeling to determine compliance.

"This permit is significant because it means our facility's proposed design has met the State's high standards regarding managing air quality in industrial development," said Ron Opperman, CEO of Cerilon GTL. "We share these same high standards and will minimize the impacts on both the community and environment while creating a reliable, efficient source of energy for decades to come."

The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality thoroughly reviewed the company's permit application against applicable state and federal rules, standards and provisions. This included confirming compliance with both the North Dakota and Federal Ambient Air Quality Standards.

"We believe in a thorough and diligent regulatory process and have been working to meet and exceed expectations. Decisions were made early in project development to select the best available control technologies to minimize emissions," said Rochelle Harding, Director of Sustainability and Engagement. "What we're proposing delivers on our company's belief in the importance of environmental stewardship."

Cerilon GTL North Dakota at the forefront of driving the energy transition and enhancing energy security through this "first of its kind" project

Cerilon has proposed an innovative gas-to-liquids (GTL) facility that will transform natural gas into unique, high-performance synthetic products. These products include industry-leading Group III+ base oils, ultra-low sulphur diesel and naphtha. The site, near Williston, North Dakota, was selected for several reasons, including its proximity to abundant natural gas supplies, access to road and rail transportation, and existing local infrastructure. It also has access to sufficient electrical power for startup and interconnection to the power grid which will enable it to produce and supply excess electricity to the state once the plant is fully operational.

Cerilon GTL North Dakota will be the first large-scale, natural gas-fed GTL facility in North America. It will also feature carbon capture and sequestration, making this nominally 24,000 barrel-per-day facility the first of its kind in the world. A second GTL facility of a similar size is planned for the same site.

Cerilon is an international, privately held corporation, headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The company is focused on developing and offering a portfolio of energy transition, chemical and professional services companies. An unwavering sustainability focus, long-term partnerships, strategic agility and the ability to rapidly integrate technological advancements enhance project replicability, speed-to-market and return on investment. Cerilon is well-positioned to provide energy transition solutions and expertise that can help create a better future.

