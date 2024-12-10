Sable Resources Ltd.: Sable Defines Additional Targets within the Copper Queen Project in British Columbia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sable Resources Ltd. ("Sable" or the "Company") (TSXV:SAE | OTCQB:SBLRF) is pleased to announce new results from several mineralized areas within its 100% owned Copper Queen Project located in west-central British Columbia ("Copper Queen" or the "Property").

Highlights

The Copper Queen Project area now covers 15,133 hectares and contains at least five separate Cu targets: Breccias 1,2,3, Roof, Nogwon, Charlotte, and Breccia 4.

Breccias 1,2,3 were identified by Anaconda in 1969. Roof, Nogwon, Charlotte, and mineralization East of Breccia 4, were not previously recorded, and are considered new discoveries made by Sable during the 2024 summer exploration campaign.

234 rock samples have been collected by Sable throughout the Property and all results have been received. A maximum value of 2.67% Cu is recorded.

All the new targets will be subjected to additional fieldwork, including mapping, rock sampling, soil sampling and geophysics, planned for summer, 2025.

Dr. Ruben Padilla, President and CEO of Sable commented, "We have seen a continuous growth of our Copper Queen Project thanks to the active exploration work conducted by our geology team last summer, defining multiple copper targets and associated molybdenum, silver, and gold mineralization hosted by magmatic-hydrothermal breccias and highly fractured zones. Our present targets are now contained within an area of 12km by 18km, and large areas of our present land package have yet to be explored. We're looking forward to returning to the field next summer, to continue to advance these high-potential targets."

Figure 1. Distribution of Cu values from rock sampling across the Copper Queen Project to date, revealing the five exploration targets discussed in text.

New Target Description

Roof

The Roof target, located 3.5 km north of breccias 1,2,3, exhibit copper mineralization hosted in foliated metavolcanic rocks. Chalcopyrite and malachite are disseminated along the foliation planes and deposited along fractures. Outcropping mineralization is observed for approximately 420m with the possibility extending to 610m. Of 17 samples collected, 13 returned values greater than 0.1% Cu, with a highest value of 2.67% Cu, 37.9 g/t Ag, and 0.19 g/t Au being recorded to date.

Figure 2. Distribution of Cu values in rock samples at the Roof target.

Nogwon

The Nogwon target is located approximately 14.5km east from Breccias 1,2,3. Limited outcrop exposed within a glacial cirque reveals the presence of granite-hosted intrusion breccias with Cu mineralization in the cement. Chalcopyrite is also observed in the granite within small cavities that resemble miarolitic cavities, lined with the breccia-cement assemblage of quartz, calcite and chlorite. Of 23 samples collected, nine returned values higher than 0.1% Cu with a maximum value of 1.25% Cu, 20.8 g/t Ag, and 0.1 g/t Au being recorded to date. Out cropping mineralization is observed over an area of 320m by 200m and is open in all directions, as outcrop around the cirque is generally hidden by unconsolidated glacial moraine.

Figure 3. Distribution of Cu values in rock samples at the Nogwon target.

Charlotte

The Charlotte target is located 11.5km north of breccias 1,2, 3 and 28km southwest of the village of Nimpo Lake. The target is road accessible from Highway 20 along the Charlotte Lake FSR. Colour anomalies observed from satellite images coincide with quartz veins containing chalcopyrite. Copper mineralization is also contained in skarn alteration along the contact of Jurassic granite with fine grain hornfelsed sediments. A large zone with altered and oxidized boulders is located on the eastern-most part of the target. A single sample collected from these boulders returned 0.27% Cu and 41 ppm Mo. Another sample collected 440m to the east returned 880 ppm Mo, suggesting a possible porphyry environment. Anomalous Cu values recorded to date are dispersed along an approximately 1.4km east-west corridor.

Figure 4. Distribution of Cu values in rock samples at the Charlotte target.

Breccia 4

Breccia 4, located on the eastern side of McClinchy Lake, is one of the breccias originally discovered by Anaconda in 1968. The target consists of granite clasts with sericite-pyrite cement. This breccia reveals no Cu mineralization, but local molybdenite with values up to 131 ppm Mo is observed. Exploration around the breccia revealed three zones containing Cu bearing veins located west, east, and southeast of Breccia 4. Values recorded in these veins attain 0.68% Cu and 473 ppm Mo. All the copper occurrences around Breccia 4 are contained within an area of about 3.7 km2. The area is heavily covered and requires additional mapping and prospection.

Figure 5. Distribution of Cu values in rock samples at the Breccia 4 target.

Table 1. Selected results from new targets within the Copper Queen Project, not including previously released samples. This table includes samples with values >0.1% Cu and some samples with <0.1% Cu but with highly anomalous Ag, Au, and/or Mo (Coordinates in NAD83-Zone 10).

Sample North East Elevation Ag_ppm Au_ppm Cu_ppm Mo_ppm K843734 5768708 334172 1880 34.6 0.173 26,700 5.71 K843718 5768866 334520 1967 37.9 0.194 16,550 4.54 K843721 5763740 350104 2003 20.8 0.104 12,550 17.35 K843733 5768698 334186 1882 4.85 0.011 7,800 2.76 K843748 5764473 340369 2011 11.2 1.94 6,810 2.88 K843726 5763144 339441 2062 8.49 0.078 5,880 473 K843590 5764831 338154 1805 44.5 0.762 5,550 26.6 K843747 5764510 340328 1967 1.02 0.181 5,520 38.3 K843749 5764473 340369 2011 7.91 1.02 4,910 1.97 K843692 5768811 334505 1959 4.89 0.046 4,590 3.63 K843731 5768777 334495 1931 5.56 0.066 4,480 6.78 K843714 5768204 338624 2030 6.92 0.253 4,140 12.3 K843682 5763705 350291 2044 1.15 0.048 4,000 2.43 K843732 5768681 334296 1851 3.72 0.015 3,910 2.7 K843629 5764515 340355 2036 6.84 0.621 3,800 3.2 K843722 5763730 350126 2002 5.69 0.063 3,540 1.55 K843695 5768675 334267 1853 3.14 0.016 3,190 3.65 K843736 5768725 334126 1911 2.64 0.099 3,040 1 K843529 5763717 350283 2172 11.45 0.079 2,980 2.28 K843275 5776847 335482 1839 19.75 0.056 2,940 1.07 K843737 5769114 334601 1999 9.21 0.119 2,800 1.72 K843691 5768799 334521 1967 8.5 0.088 2,730 1.82 K843572 5777004 336901 0 4.36 0.01 2,700 41.4 K843735 5768700 334179 1881 4.28 0.054 2,650 2.21 K843750 5764494 340379 1988 1.15 0.153 2,580 1.94 K843620 5763673 350099 2138 0.28 0.009 2,380 2.32 K843729 5768761 334513 1922 1.96 0.0025 2,380 6.77 K843581 5763870 350311 2037 1.72 0.02 2,100 2.04 K843276 5776849 335481 1838 2.43 0.007 2,070 27.2 K843684 5763666 350067 2143 0.09 0.0025 1,930 0.89 K843591 5764792 338247 1829 2.22 0.013 1,845 1.51 K843582 5763682 350131 2037 0.59 0.041 1,750 2.74 K843631 5764557 340504 2036 0.15 0.153 1,535 1.08 K843689 5762799 339259 2272 1.22 0.009 1,305 1.24 K843720 5763736 350122 2003 1.58 0.016 1,220 1.1 K843335 5776868 336473 1742 3.34 0.035 1,050 887 K843694 5768733 334175 1907 0.93 0.006 1,045 0.62 K843288 5764770 338205 1789 39.7 0.755 659 66.2 K843727 5763732 339334 2025 0.88 0.017 405 367 K843499 5768119 338897 2027 1.95 0.076 395 392 K843498 5768119 338897 2027 0.94 0.053 206 180 K843568 5776090 335527 2071 24.6 0.023 161.5 44.7 K843278 5776915 335454 1817 44.7 0.184 115 3.69 K843569 5776090 335527 2071 19.7 1.675 86.7 26 k843589 5764832 337813 1701 5.07 0.134 29.2 79.9 K843594 5764566 338683 1942 0.11 0.047 7.6 131 K843535 5764510 339681 0 3.81 2.76 1.2 1.72

SAMPLE PREPARATION AND QA/QC

Sample preparation for projects in British Columbia is carried out by ALS Minerals, at its facility located in Kamloops with analyses carried out at their laboratory in Vancouver. Sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (code PREP-31). The samples contained in this news release were analyzed by methods Au-AA24 (Fire Assay Fusion and Atomic Absorption Spectrometry finish) and ME-MS61 (Four Acid Digestion with Mass Spectrometry finish); the latter one includes 48 elements (Al, Ag, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, Zr). Both digestion methods dissolve most minerals but not all elements are quantitatively extracted in some sample matrices. ALS additionally collects a subsample from the coarse reject to be analyzed by Terraspec; spectral data is sent to AISIRIS Australia to be processed and interpreted.

Control samples (standards, blanks, and duplicates) are inserted systematically, and their results evaluated according to the Company protocols.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Luis Arteaga M.Sc. P.Geo., Vice President Exploration is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

ABOUT THE COPPER QUEEN PROJECT

Copper Queen is located 225km west of Williams Lake in Central Western BC. Exploration work conducted by Anaconda American Brass ("Anaconda") between 1968 and 1969 shows the existence of quartz feldspar porphyries and at least five mineralized breccias within a porphyry system of approximately 4.5km by 2km. Anaconda reported drilling 182m in two holes in 1969, however, Anaconda did not file detailed information about the drilling but reported grades from 0.2 to 0.3% Cu in 6 to 25 metres intervals. Rio Tinto drilled two holes totaling 119m on the southern margin of McClinchy Lake following a chargeability anomaly where Cu mineralization was observed but the results were not significant. Minor sampling visits were conducted in 1982 and 1994, and a 900km VLF-EM and radiometric survey was conducted by Seaborne Minerals in 2011. No exploration activity has been performed at Copper Queen since 2011 and no mapping since the Anaconda times. Sable initially staked the Property in May 2024 and recently extended the Property to 15,133 hectares.

The Company notes that grab samples are selective by nature and therefore should not be understood as representative of the actual grades in the Property. Additionally, the Company clarifies that the historical Anaconda work on the Property is used only as a reference and that the original Anaconda reports or data have not been found.

